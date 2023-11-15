Delhi Govt Updates RoW Policy for Better Network Services

The Delhi government has updated the RoW (Right of Way) policy with regards to telecom infrastructure. The latest changes are aimed at restoring the networks as fast as possible once they are damaged due to construction work. Restoring telecom infra in a time-bound manner is an important task for the Delhi government. The new Delhi Right of Way Policy for Underground Infrastructure and Overground Telecommunications Infrastructure, 2023, was notified on November 1.









This policy will ensure that telecom companies complete their infra-related tasks in a time-bound manner and they also repair any damage caused to the facility in a given timeframe, said a TOI report.

Read More - BSNL’s 4G to Arrive for 4300 Sites in Andhra Pradesh

Very often, there are scenarios where the city's roads are dug up with no barricades around. This compromises the safety of the citizens and the new RoW rules will ensure that the dug-up area isn't left like that for too long. The new policy will also ensure that there's a single window system for companies to seek permission from the government. With the single window policy, everyone's time will be saved and it will enable an environment where the applicants do not undertake any work without permission from the concerned authorities.

Read More - BSNL Set to Award Rs 1000 Crore Contract to Nokia: Report

Any company executing a project in a particular area would be responsible for restoring any damages caused to public facilities, the policy said. If the company is too relaxed or lazy in restoring the public facilities, it will have to pay penalties. Also, the government will now ask the companies to execute their work during non-peak or night hours, so that the least inconvenience is caused to the public. On its part, even the government will ensure that any request that comes in through the single window system is inspected and cleared within 30 days of the request.

The new policy will ensure that work happens in a timely manner and the public has to face the least inconvenience.