MTN Nigeria and ATC Africa Sign Sustainable Agreement to Boost Connectivity



American Tower Corporation's Africa operations, ATC Africa, and MTN Nigeria announced last week that they have entered into a new agreement. The partners anticipate that this agreement will enhance wireless connectivity across Nigeria. According to the official release, this agreement is a step towards expanding and improving wireless services in Nigeria, while prioritising sustainability.

Tower Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, ATC Africa will facilitate new tenancies for MTN Nigeria over a multi-year period, commencing in the second half of 2024. The company expects to fulfil MTN Nigeria's site requirements by leveraging ATC Africa's portfolio of over 8,000 sites in Nigeria, a substantial portion of which already incorporates green energy solutions. Additionally, new sites will be deployed in accordance with ATC Africa's green site specifications.

Green Site Solutions

ATC Africa expressed enthusiasm about the announcement, stating, "We're thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with MTN Nigeria. We believe this agreement, which secures incremental lease-up on our existing portfolio and a strong development pipeline, clearly demonstrates the differentiated value ATC Africa can provide its customers through our quality of assets, leading build-to-suit capabilities, and best-in-class Power-as-a-Service and green site offerings."

"Through its partnership with ATC Africa, it is setting the stage for a new era of connectivity in Nigeria - one that not only meets the growing demands of customers' connectivity needs but also aligns with sustainability goals and environmental responsibility," MTN Nigeria said.

American Tower in Africa

Established its presence in Africa in 2011, American Tower currently operates around 24,000 sites across Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda.