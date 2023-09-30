Intelsat Expands Infrastructure in Brazil to Provide More Connectivity Options



Intelsat, a global satellite and terrestrial network services and inflight connectivity (IFC) provider, announced this week that it has launched new services in Brazil that combine local support, new teleport facilities, and broader satellite coverage to deliver connectivity services to more users across the region.

Also Read: Intelsat Successfully Launches 40e High-Throughput Satellite









Enhanced Satellite Capacity

Intelsat said the new services will provide reliable connectivity supporting Enterprise, Mobile Network Operator, Media and Commercial Aviation customers.

Intelsat said it has deployed new high-throughput satellite capacity positioned over Brazil and Latin America, including Intelsat 46e and Galaxy 28.

Also Read: Intelsat Launches IntelsatOne IP for Global Content Distribution

The company has also built a new teleport facility outside of Rio de Janeiro, which expands Intelsat's existing global network and enables direct connections between Intelsat satellites and Brazil's local terrestrial networks to reduce the distance user internet traffic has to travel.

In addition, Intelsat has expanded its Brazil Network Operations Center (NOC) to deliver better support for regional customers, offering 24/7 access to support representatives fluent in five languages, including Brazilian Portuguese.

Digital Inclusivity

"The combination of more satellite capacity, a new teleport and an operations centre make it easier for our customers to deliver higher quality services to more users throughout Brazil," said Intelsat. "Our expansion in Brazil is part of our strategy to empower the broader Latin America region with unparalleled connectivity, targeting underserved areas and remote regions like the Amazon, fostering digital inclusivity."

Also Read: Intelsat Announces Completion of C-Band Spectrum Clearing for 5G

Intelsat also cited a recent GSMA report, which found that around 25 percent of the Brazilian population - more than 50 million people - live within network coverage but do not use mobile internet services.

"The availability of local infrastructure and in-country expertise is a key step in improving internet and telecommunication infrastructure across all regions of the country," Intelsat said.