Intelsat Expands Infrastructure in Brazil to Provide More Connectivity Options

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Intelsat has launched new services in Brazil that combine local support, new teleport facilities, and broader satellite coverage to deliver connectivity services to more users across the region.

Highlights

  • Intelsat launches new services in Brazil to deliver broader satellite coverage.
  • New services combine local support, new teleport facilities, and broader satellite coverage.
  • New services will help fuel the digital economy and open avenues for business growth across Brazil.

Follow Us

Intelsat Expands Infrastructure in Brazil to Provide More Connectivity Options
Intelsat, a global satellite and terrestrial network services and inflight connectivity (IFC) provider, announced this week that it has launched new services in Brazil that combine local support, new teleport facilities, and broader satellite coverage to deliver connectivity services to more users across the region.

Also Read: Intelsat Successfully Launches 40e High-Throughput Satellite




Enhanced Satellite Capacity

Intelsat said the new services will provide reliable connectivity supporting Enterprise, Mobile Network Operator, Media and Commercial Aviation customers.

Intelsat said it has deployed new high-throughput satellite capacity positioned over Brazil and Latin America, including Intelsat 46e and Galaxy 28.

Also Read: Intelsat Launches IntelsatOne IP for Global Content Distribution

The company has also built a new teleport facility outside of Rio de Janeiro, which expands Intelsat's existing global network and enables direct connections between Intelsat satellites and Brazil's local terrestrial networks to reduce the distance user internet traffic has to travel.

In addition, Intelsat has expanded its Brazil Network Operations Center (NOC) to deliver better support for regional customers, offering 24/7 access to support representatives fluent in five languages, including Brazilian Portuguese.

Digital Inclusivity

"The combination of more satellite capacity, a new teleport and an operations centre make it easier for our customers to deliver higher quality services to more users throughout Brazil," said Intelsat. "Our expansion in Brazil is part of our strategy to empower the broader Latin America region with unparalleled connectivity, targeting underserved areas and remote regions like the Amazon, fostering digital inclusivity."

Also Read: Intelsat Announces Completion of C-Band Spectrum Clearing for 5G

Intelsat also cited a recent GSMA report, which found that around 25 percent of the Brazilian population - more than 50 million people - live within network coverage but do not use mobile internet services.

"The availability of local infrastructure and in-country expertise is a key step in improving internet and telecommunication infrastructure across all regions of the country," Intelsat said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vijay mishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

TRAI Turns Attention Towards Indoor Network Coverage

d5aqoep :

All bogus. These greedy Telcos want to use it for their benefit and deny all Indians future wifi technologies. Wifi6e…

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum…

Rupesh :

Yeah that's what I am noticing too. Even after having weak N78 at some places phone don't latch on N28…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Rupesh :

VLR is a Visitor Location Register. It constitues of HLR (Home Location Register) + VLR = Users in Home Network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

How come Airtel has more than 100% VLR, they don't let any other operator to latch on to their network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments