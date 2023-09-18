Intelsat Launches IntelsatOne IP for Global Content Distribution

Intelsat has announced a new content distribution system called IntelsatOne IP that will use the internet to transport quality video content around the globe. The service is designed to be reliable, affordable, and scalable.

Intelsat, a leading integrated provider of satellite and terrestrial networks and inflight connectivity (IFC), announced on Friday the launch of IntelsatOne IP, a content distribution system. This service utilises the internet to transport high-quality video content globally, harnessing Intelsat's extensive expertise in both satellite and terrestrial communications.

Also Read: Intelsat Announces Completion of C-Band Spectrum Clearing for 5G




According to Intelsat, IntelsatOne IP is designed to provide broadcasters with reliability, scalability, exceptional customer service, global reach, content backup capabilities, and scalability.

Enhancing Global Media Distribution

Intelsat highlighted the significance of IntelsatOne IP, stating, "IntelsatOne IP increases the reach and flexibility of the Intelsat Global Media Network and complements our existing global satellite and fibre footprint. IntelsatOne IP offers more connectivity options to broadcasters of all sizes looking for more affordable and reliable ways to transport content as well as for those seeking new ways to increase viewership."

Also Read: Intelsat Successfully Launches 40e High-Throughput Satellite

Efficient and Rapid Deployment

Intelsat said IntelsatOne IP is designed as a globally interconnected network powered by a software platform, eliminating the need for hardware and facilitating faster deployment.

Harnessing Hybrid Infrastructure for Enhanced Connectivity

Utilising Intelsat's hybrid terrestrial and satellite infrastructure, broadcasters access the full Intelsat Global Media Network, offering connectivity beyond traditional IP providers.

According to Intelsat, this empowers media customers with a secure, global solution equipped with full network visibility, controlled, multi-destination routing management and enhanced end-to-end video management and streaming protection.

Also Read: SES Launches First Integrated MEO-LEO Service for Cruise Industry With Starlink

Availability and Testing

As per the statement, the product is currently available for customers to commence testing use cases. IntelsatOne IP is set to become commercially available as an operational service at a later date.

