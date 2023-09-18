Intelsat Launches IntelsatOne IP for Global Content Distribution



Intelsat, a leading integrated provider of satellite and terrestrial networks and inflight connectivity (IFC), announced on Friday the launch of IntelsatOne IP, a content distribution system. This service utilises the internet to transport high-quality video content globally, harnessing Intelsat's extensive expertise in both satellite and terrestrial communications.

According to Intelsat, IntelsatOne IP is designed to provide broadcasters with reliability, scalability, exceptional customer service, global reach, content backup capabilities, and scalability.

Enhancing Global Media Distribution

Intelsat highlighted the significance of IntelsatOne IP, stating, "IntelsatOne IP increases the reach and flexibility of the Intelsat Global Media Network and complements our existing global satellite and fibre footprint. IntelsatOne IP offers more connectivity options to broadcasters of all sizes looking for more affordable and reliable ways to transport content as well as for those seeking new ways to increase viewership."

Efficient and Rapid Deployment

Intelsat said IntelsatOne IP is designed as a globally interconnected network powered by a software platform, eliminating the need for hardware and facilitating faster deployment.

Harnessing Hybrid Infrastructure for Enhanced Connectivity

Utilising Intelsat's hybrid terrestrial and satellite infrastructure, broadcasters access the full Intelsat Global Media Network, offering connectivity beyond traditional IP providers.

According to Intelsat, this empowers media customers with a secure, global solution equipped with full network visibility, controlled, multi-destination routing management and enhanced end-to-end video management and streaming protection.

Availability and Testing

As per the statement, the product is currently available for customers to commence testing use cases. IntelsatOne IP is set to become commercially available as an operational service at a later date.