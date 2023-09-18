Sabey Data Centers Expands With New Campus in Umatilla, Oregon



US-based Sabey Data Centers announced last week that it is expanding its operations by constructing a new data centre campus in Umatilla, Oregon. Sabey said the company has acquired 60 acres of land to develop a state-of-the-art data centre campus with a capacity of over 100 MW. This new facility, known as SDC Umatilla, will feature Sabey's hyper-efficient data centre designs tailored to support hyperscale and enterprise deployments.

Size and Capacity

According to the official announcement, SDC Umatilla is a 700,000-square-foot data centre campus capable of supporting over 100 MW of critical IT load.

"Our data centres combine that level of sustainability with low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) throughout the data centre lifecycle, reliability and connectivity. And as we have in every one of our markets, we will run our campuses with men and women from the local community who share our vision to build opportunity along with the world's best data centres," said Sabey Data Centers.

Connectivity

The campus will provide multiple connectivity options and offer low-latency access to major West Coast metropolitan areas. Its proximity to West Coast subsea cables will enhance data transmission capabilities.

Sustainability

According to the statement, as of 2023, Oregon reported a 40 percent renewable utility power fuel mix with a target of reaching 100 percent by 2040. Sabey Data Centers has expressed its commitment to sustainability and intends to procure and invest in carbon-free energy to achieve a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2029, which is 11 years ahead of Oregon's goal. This commitment aligns with the increasing emphasis on renewable energy sources in data centre operations.

Timeline

The company anticipates breaking ground on the Umatilla data centre campus in the first quarter of 2025.

Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately owned multi-tenant data centre operators in the United States. Their expansion into Umatilla reflects the demand for efficient data centre solutions to meet the growing demands of the digital age.