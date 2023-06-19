Sabey Data Centers Announces Completion of Quincy Campus Expansion

Sabey Data Centers, a designer, builder, and operator of multi-tenant data centres, has announced the expansion of its Quincy data centre campus. According to the statement, this new phase, featuring two buildings and over 85 MW of critical power, demonstrates Sabey's commitment to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure to meet diverse customer requirements.

Quincy location Campus

As one of Sabey Data Centers' most successful multi-tenant data centre campuses, the Quincy location now spans an impressive 525,000 square feet across five purpose-built buildings. With modular efficiency and a highly acclaimed critical environment management team, Sabey has solidified its position as a trusted provider in the industry.

Sabey Data Centers said, "This expansion of Quincy Data Center represents an exciting time for the entire Sabey organization. It reinforces our promise to deliver top-notch services to our valued customers. We are thrilled to expand our campus to meet the evolving demands of the industry."

Sustainability

Notably, this expansion includes Sabey's next-generation sustainable facility design, which emphasizes increasing the data centre-to-core space ratio. By supporting high-density deployments and incorporating conscientious construction methods, Sabey says it aims to reduce reliance on carbon-intensive materials like concrete, thus promoting sustainability.

Sabey Data Centers said, "With the expanded Quincy campus, the company is well-positioned to cater to the growing infrastructure needs of its customers."

The company remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions while prioritizing energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

Sabey Data Centers continues to solidify its reputation as a leader in the data centre industry, leveraging its expertise and innovative approach to deliver exceptional services to its clientele.