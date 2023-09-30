TRAI Issues Consultation Paper on Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a consultation paper on 'Digital Transformation Through 5G Ecosystem'. The aim of the consultation paper is to build a proper policy and framework for faster adoption and effective utilisation of new technologies for a sustainable and holistic development of the economy driven by the 5G ecosystem, said TRAI. 5G is being rolled out in India and its ecosystem is currently in the nascent stages of growth. The regulator along with the government want to ensure that a modern policy and framework exist to promote the growth of the country in the 5G ecosystem.









Read More - TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum Bands

5G will power many new technologies such as Metaverse, AR/VR, IoT, AI and more. India stands to gain a lot from the new-generation tech, but it needs to ensure that the resources are being utilised in the most effective manner. While many changes have already been introduced in the infrastructure policies to promote faster deployment of 5G, there is still a lot of work left for the policymakers to build the perfect environment where 5G can fuel the growth of the economy.

Read More - TRAI Turns Attention Towards Indoor Network Coverage

5G is not something that only the consumers will enjoy, but also something that enterprises would leverage to grow their business which will add to employment generation and more. To build an effective ecosystem, the policymakers as well as the telecom service providers need to work hand in hand.

TRAI said, "adequate infrastructure upgradation and fiberisation for 5G deployment, along with network densification need to be addressed to realise the full benefit of the technology across industries."

Keeping this as the background, TRAI has come out with the consultation paper and is accepting written inputs until October 30, 2023, and the counter-comments will be accepted by November 13, 2023, if any.