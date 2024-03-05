Netflix Releases in March 2024: This Is All You Need To Watch



Get ready to change your binge-watching schedule because Netflix has revealed the release dates for some highly anticipated shows in March 2024. As spring approaches, March delivers a new roster of must-see TV series and movies to Netflix. Here's a list of the top five titles heading your way this month that you simply cannot afford to miss.

Maamla Legal Hai

Brace yourselves for a legal rollercoaster ride, as 'Maamla Legal Hai,' an anticipated legal comedy series starring Ravi Kishan, premiered on Netflix on March 1, 2024. The show takes a comical plunge into the bustling Patparganj District Court, unfolding as a workplace comedy starring a group of smart lawyers navigating through unusual situations. In this raucous series, pandemonium meets the letter of the law, from putting a parrot on trial for filthy language to dealing with other strange legal issues. According to IMDB, 'Maamla Legal Hai' depicts the chaos that occurs as eccentric personnel work to uphold justice, albeit not without some opposition.

My Name Is Loh Kiwan

Mark your calendars for Kim Hee-jin's compelling South Korean drama "My Name is Loh Kiwan." The film, starring the outstanding Song Joong-ki and Choi Sung-eun, is an adaptation of Cho Hae-jin's 2019 novel 'I Met Loh Kiwan.' This gripping drama follows the journey of a North Korean defector, played by Song Joong-Ki. Trapped in a cold and merciless environment, the protagonist must deal with the harsh realities of survival. Prepare for an emotional and riveting encounter when 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan' arrived on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

The Gentlemen

Prepare for a thrilling spinoff as 'The Gentlemen' series, based on the critically successful film of the same name, takes center stage with an all-star lineup. The plot revolves around Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, who suddenly inherits his father's vast country house, only to discover its ties to a cannabis empire. According to Netflix's official page, the series is about "unsavoury characters from Britain's criminal underworld wanting a piece of the operation." Drawing inspiration from the original 2019 action comedy film, which showed American cannabis empire head Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) attempting to sell his business amid violent turmoil. Prepare for the narrative of crime, inheritance, and surprising alliances as 'The Gentlemen' premieres on Netflix on March 7, 2024.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series

Prepare for a new and thrilling twist in the Pokemon universe, as 'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' premieres on Netflix. This new anime deviates from the convention of showcasing Ash Ketchum as the main protagonist by introducing two dynamic characters, Liko and Roy. They join up with the adventurous gang, the Rising Volt Tacklers, and set out to explore the wide Pokemon world and venture into other places. According to Netflix's official page, the series promises a thrilling exploration of the Pokemon universe like never before. Prepare to journey into the unknown as 'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' premieres on Netflix on March 7, 2024.

Queen Of Tears

Embark on a romance rollercoaster with the new Korean drama, in which the department store queen, Hong Hae In, and the grocery prince, Baek Hyun Woo, become entangled in a miraculously twisted love story. The married pair navigates an unending cycle of turbulence and tragedy, surviving every hurdle that threatens to rip them apart. This Korean drama, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, promises to tell the story of resilience and love triumphing against all circumstances. Mark your calendars: this intriguing drama will air on Netflix on March 9, 2024.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable month of binge-worthy content.