Vodafone Idea Plans that Offer 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone Idea's Rs 901 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 70 days of service validity. The plan offers customers access to 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with Vi Movies & TV app. There are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits as well.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has multiple prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar to customers.
  • The prepaid plans that we are talking about cost Rs 901, Rs 1066, 3099 and Rs 601.
  • The Rs 601 plan from Vi comes with 28 days of service validity, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and 3GB of daily data.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has multiple prepaid plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar to customers. But there are select plans with which users get 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar. Today, we will be discussing those plans only. The prepaid plans that we are talking about cost Rs 901, Rs 1066, 3099 and Rs 601. Let's take a deep look at these plans and understand what customers get with them.




Vodafone Idea Rs 901 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 901 plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 70 days of service validity. The plan offers customers access to 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with Vi Movies & TV app. There are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits as well. These benefits include things such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. Users recharging with this plan right now are also getting 48GB of bonus data.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1066 Plan

The Rs 1066 plan from Vi comes with a service validity of 84 days and offers customers base benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits (Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights), Vi Movies & TV subscription, along with free access to one year worth of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. There's no bonus data bundled with this plan of Vi.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3099 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. With the plan, users get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits (Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights), Vi Movies & TV, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year. There's no bonus data bundled with this plan either.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Plan

The Rs 601 plan from Vi comes with 28 days of service validity, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and 3GB of daily data. The plan offers customers Vi Hero Unlimited (Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights), Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year, Vi Movies & TV, along with 16GB of bonus data.

