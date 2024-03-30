Orange Poland Launches 8 Gbps Fibre Broadband Service



Orange Poland (Polska) introduced new ultra-fast internet speeds up to 8 Gbps this month. The new top-speed fixed broadband offering is available for over 830,000 households in Warsaw and Krakow on its fiber optic network upgraded to XGS-PON, with plans to offer the 8 Gbps service in subsequent cities, according to Orange Poland.

Orange Poland FTTH Offering

Orange noted that it began its fiber optic journey, offering the first FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) services over a decade ago. The company says its fiber is already used by over 1.3 million customers, with most users choosing higher speed options. Orange highlighted that these ultra-fast speeds on fiber optic connections will enable high-quality video streaming, online gaming, and virtual reality experiences.

"We plan to cover nearly 2 million households with the new offer by the end of the year," Orange Polska said.

8 Gbps Service

The maximum possible bandwidth of XGS-PON technology is 10 Gbps, with the download speed that users can achieve on their devices being 8 Gbps, while the maximum upload speeds offered by the service are 1 Gbps, Orange Poland said, noting that users need to have a computer with a 10 Gbps port to take advantage of and use these speeds.

Orange provides fiber optic connectivity over FTTH technology in other speed options, including up to 300 Mbps, up to 600 Mbps, 1 Gbps, as well as the Pro 2.0 Fiber offering speeds up to 2 Gbps in total on all devices in the house.

Investments

Orange Polska said it began building access fiber networks on a massive scale in 2015 and has since spent over PLN 4 billion on fiber optic infrastructure not only in cities but also in under-connected areas under programs with EU funding.

Orange Poland 5G Expansion

In another development, Orange Poland said it is continuing the expansion of its 5G network on the C-band. The 5G services, offering speeds of up to 1 Gbps, using the 3600 MHz frequency, have been launched on additional base stations since the beginning of March.