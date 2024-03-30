Airtel all Talktime Vouchers or Top-Up Plans Listed

Bharti Airtel offers a total of six talktime vouchers. These plans cost Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 1000, and Rs 5000. With the Rs 10 plan, users get Rs 7.47 worth of talktime or monetary balance in their account. 

  • Bharti Airtel customers can recharge with top-up plans or talktime vouchers to fulfil their unique requirements.
  • Users can select from a total of six such plans and they are available for everyone throughout the country.
  • Many of you might be wondering why talktime vouchers or plans are still needed today when all plans come with unlimited calling.

Bharti Airtel customers can recharge with top-up plans or talktime vouchers to fulfil their unique requirements. Users can select from a total of six such plans and they are available for everyone throughout the country. Many of you might be wondering why talktime vouchers or plans are still needed today when all plans come with unlimited calling. Well, the answer is that having sufficient talktime can keep your SIM active, even when you don't have an eligible base plan active. Further, you can also use talktime to send an SMS when you have exhausted your FUP (fair usage policy) SMSes and make international calls.




Bharti Airtel's Talktime Vouchers Explained

Bharti Airtel offers a total of six talktime vouchers. These plans cost Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 100, Rs 500, Rs 1000, and Rs 5000. With the Rs 10 plan, users get Rs 7.47 worth of talktime or monetary balance in their account.

For all the other plans, the talktime amount is mentioned in the table below.

Plan Amount Talktime
Rs 10 Rs 7.47
Rs 20Rs 14.95
Rs 100Rs 81.75
Rs 500Rs 423.73
Rs 1000 Rs 847.46
Rs 5000Rs 4237.29

While not many people recharge with talktime plans, they can certainly be beneficial if you want to make international calls. However, even for that, the best way is to make a WhatsApp call over the internet as it doesn't attract any additional charges for the customers. Talktime vouchers are available on the website and mobile app of Airtel to recharge with. You can also use any third-party app or platform to complete the recharge.

Note that talktime plans don't bring standalone validity and they also do not offer any SMS or data benefits. There's no 5G offer bundled either. Talktime plans are only used to add monetary balance to the account of the user which can be used when needed.

Expert Opinion

