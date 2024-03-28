Does Airtel Offer Netflix with Prepaid Plans? Here are the Details

Airtel's Rs 1499 plan comes with a Netflix Basic subscription. The Netflix Basic subscription is priced at Rs 199 per month, and it allows users to stream content at a 720p resolution. At a time, it will only play content on one device, but the device can be anything including a TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Airtel is offering customers Netflix with its prepaid plans like Jio. While Jio started the trend, Airtel has followed up by offering the same to its customers. There's only one plan from Airtel that offers Netflix right now. Of course, it is not a cheap plan, but it does offer plenty of data benefits to the customer. The plan that we are talking about costs Rs 1499. It has been in the telco's offerings for quite some time now. You can go ahead and recharge with it right away. Let's take a look at the benefits of the plan.




Airtel Rs 1499 Plan

Airtel's Rs 1499 plan comes with a Netflix Basic subscription. The Netflix Basic subscription is priced at Rs 199 per month, and it allows users to stream content at a 720p resolution. At a time, it will only play content on one device, but the device can be anything including a TV, phone, tablet or computer.

The Rs 1499 plan from Airtel comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan carries a service validity of 84 days. Apart from this, customers get unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Jio also offers a similar plan to the customers for Rs 1499. To check out details about that, refer to the link below.

Apart from Netflix, Airtel has plenty of entertainment bundled prepaid plans for cutomers. Airtel Xstream Play, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar is offered by Airtel with its other entertainment plans. All of these plans are available for customers throughout the country and some of these plans also offer unlimited 5G data to the customers.

