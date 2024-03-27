Stack Infrastructure Breaks Ground on 60 MW Silicon Valley Campus Expansion



Stack Infrastructure has broken ground on a 60 MW data center expansion in Silicon Valley, California. The company announced this week that it has commenced construction and expansion of its 100 MW campus in San Jose, SVY01. The expansion includes two data centers to add 60 MW of capacity, an advanced manufacturing facility, and a parking structure, bringing the total campus to 100 MW across 19 acres.

Silicon Valley Campus Expansion

The company said it is also actively collaborating with PG&E to develop new power infrastructure in the area. Other details of the expansion have not been shared in the official release.

The expansion is taking place on Stack's SVY01 campus with 41 MW of capacity, of which the first data center, SVY01A, has a total capacity of 9 MW and spans 140,000 sq ft, while the SVY01B facility, sitting adjacent to the existing Silicon Valley facility, offers 32 MW capacity over 240,000 sq ft, according to the website.

The company also has a third facility located nearby, Stack SVY02A, which has a capacity of 48 MW (36 MW critical and 12 MW of lab space) over 560,000 sq ft.

Stack Americas said, "Delivering responsible scale to our clients while positively impacting the region is paramount to our mission of contributing to a broad-based, sustainable economic future.”

Regional Benefits and Partnerships

Additionally, the company said it has worked alongside the City of San Jose to ensure that the expansion will also extend regional benefits through added local investment and employment opportunities.

"I'm proud to see STACK build out new data storage and compute capacity in San Jose that will help us maintain our competitive edge as our booming AI sector puts ever-growing demands on critical technology infrastructure," said San Jose Mayor.

Stack's data center portfolio now includes over 4 GW built or under development and an additional over 2.5 GW of planned and potential expansion across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company has sites across 23 markets, Stack Infrastructure said.