Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Collaborate on AI Data Center Designs



Schneider Electric and NVIDIA have joined forces to optimise data center infrastructure, particularly focusing on edge artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies. Schneider Electric, leveraging its expertise in data center infrastructure, and NVIDIA, with its AI technologies, are set to introduce the first publicly available AI data center reference designs. These designs will cater to the rising demand for processing power driven by AI applications across various industries.

Also Read: Princeton Digital Group Completes Phase One of 96 MW Tokyo Campus









Collaboration for Innovation

The collaboration will focus on addressing complexities in data center design and operation caused by the rise of AI. It aims to construct energy-stable and scalable facilities that are both efficient and sustainable.

Schneider Electric said, "By combining our expertise in data center solutions with NVIDIA's leadership in AI technologies, we're helping organisations overcome data center infrastructure limitations and unlock the full potential of AI. Our collaboration with NVIDIA paves the way for a more efficient, sustainable, and transformative future, powered by AI."

Tailored AI Data Center Designs

Schneider Electric noted that in the first phase of this collaboration, it will introduce data center reference designs tailored for NVIDIA accelerated computing clusters and built for data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, and generative AI.

Also Read: Indosat to Integrate NVIDIA Blackwell Platform into AI-Cloud Infrastructure

The reference designs will emphasise high-power distribution, liquid-cooling systems, and controls for extreme-density clusters. Through the collaboration, Schneider Electric aims to provide data center owners and operators with the necessary tools to seamlessly integrate AI solutions into their infrastructure, enhancing deployment efficiency and ensuring reliable operation throughout the lifecycle.

Digital Twin Platform Integration

In addition to AI data center reference designs, Schneider Electric's subsidiary, AVEVA, will integrate its digital twin platform with NVIDIA Omniverse. This integration will facilitate virtual simulation and collaboration, accelerating the design and deployment of complex systems while reducing time-to-market and costs.

AVEVA said, "Together, we are creating a fully simulated industrial virtual reality where you can simulate processes, model outcomes, and effect change in reality. This merging of digital intelligence and real-world outcomes has the potential to transform how industries operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably."

Looking ahead, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA plan to explore new use cases and applications across industries.