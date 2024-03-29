Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Collaborate on AI Data Center Designs

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The collaboration will focus on addressing complexities in data center design and operation caused by the rise of AI.

Highlights

  • Joint effort to optimize data center infrastructure for edge AI and digital twin technologies.
  • Emphasis on energy-stable and scalable facilities to meet the demands of AI applications.
  • Integration of advanced AI technologies into data center reference designs.

Follow Us

Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Collaborate on AI Data Center Designs
Schneider Electric and NVIDIA have joined forces to optimise data center infrastructure, particularly focusing on edge artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies. Schneider Electric, leveraging its expertise in data center infrastructure, and NVIDIA, with its AI technologies, are set to introduce the first publicly available AI data center reference designs. These designs will cater to the rising demand for processing power driven by AI applications across various industries.

Also Read: Princeton Digital Group Completes Phase One of 96 MW Tokyo Campus




Collaboration for Innovation

The collaboration will focus on addressing complexities in data center design and operation caused by the rise of AI. It aims to construct energy-stable and scalable facilities that are both efficient and sustainable.

Schneider Electric said, "By combining our expertise in data center solutions with NVIDIA's leadership in AI technologies, we're helping organisations overcome data center infrastructure limitations and unlock the full potential of AI. Our collaboration with NVIDIA paves the way for a more efficient, sustainable, and transformative future, powered by AI."

Tailored AI Data Center Designs

Schneider Electric noted that in the first phase of this collaboration, it will introduce data center reference designs tailored for NVIDIA accelerated computing clusters and built for data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, and generative AI.

Also Read: Indosat to Integrate NVIDIA Blackwell Platform into AI-Cloud Infrastructure

The reference designs will emphasise high-power distribution, liquid-cooling systems, and controls for extreme-density clusters. Through the collaboration, Schneider Electric aims to provide data center owners and operators with the necessary tools to seamlessly integrate AI solutions into their infrastructure, enhancing deployment efficiency and ensuring reliable operation throughout the lifecycle.

Digital Twin Platform Integration

In addition to AI data center reference designs, Schneider Electric's subsidiary, AVEVA, will integrate its digital twin platform with NVIDIA Omniverse. This integration will facilitate virtual simulation and collaboration, accelerating the design and deployment of complex systems while reducing time-to-market and costs.

AVEVA said, "Together, we are creating a fully simulated industrial virtual reality where you can simulate processes, model outcomes, and effect change in reality. This merging of digital intelligence and real-world outcomes has the potential to transform how industries operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably."

Looking ahead, Schneider Electric and NVIDIA plan to explore new use cases and applications across industries.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Does Bharti Hexacom provide Airtel 5G services in N.E and Rajasthan Or Both are offering 5G seperately ? Who bought…

Bharti Hexacom IPO Set for April 3, TCIL to Sell…

Faraz :

Nice.. & BSNL 60 Mbps is even perfect plan for many if there are more than 5 devices connected. Many…

BSNL 60 Mbps Plan is Likely One of the Best…

Faraz :

Budget phones have degraded more than any other budget phones since pandemic. They are still selling some craps like Helio…

POCO C61 to Launch on March 26, 2024

shivraj roy :

i feel Vi has improved than what it was in 2022 i usually get around 8-10mbps in very heavily dense…

5G Users Consuming 3.6 Times More Data than 4G Users…

biswadeepmondal :

JioAir Fiber is working very well in KPA & HLR. Sadly they don't have any data only plan.

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Bankura District of West…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments