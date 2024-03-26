Orange Poland Launches SOS Band for Enhanced Safety and Health Monitoring



Orange Poland (Polska) has introduced an SOS band connected to the 4G LTE Network, with the telco claiming it to be the only operator offering such a product in the Polish market. Orange Polska says the solution helps take care of the safety of people in need of constant care and health monitoring, including telecare services to provide support to a person in need.

Safety Technology

Orange is offering a complete product, which includes an SOS (emergency) band with a SIM card along with the service in the form of applications for mobile devices. Using the application, the guardian can monitor the status, check health parameters, and access more functions. Orange says the SOS band was developed based on its requirements and has passed Orange Labs certification.

SOS bands can be purchased in all Orange Polska stores and online, while in select stores, customers can even test the device before buying. Describing the SOS Band, Orange Poland says it looks like a regular band but will be helpful in increasing safety for users in need. Users using the band have an SOS button, while the guardian monitoring will receive a notification in case of a fall as the band has a fall sensor.

Comprehensive Health Monitoring

The band can be used to perform remote measurements of the most important vital signs, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, and saturation. Additional features include designating safety zones, locating a person with GPS accuracy, calling the person using the SOS band with the built-in SIM card, and more features.

Premium Telecare Services

Orange says the service is available in two variants: standard and premium. The premium option has a telecare service, i.e., connections to the Emergency Medical Center, where paramedics are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide support to a person in need and more functions. In the standard option, customers can set one safety zone, and the history of location and health results are available for 90 days.

The premium variant costs PLN 72, while the standard option comes with PLN 22. Orange customers receive the first 3 months of service complimentary for PLN 0. The band can be purchased in instalments for PLN 27 per month for 2 years.