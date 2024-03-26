Telkomsel Inaugurates 5G Smart Warehouse and Innovation Center in Indonesia



Indonesian telecommunications provider Telkomsel has inaugurated a 5G Smart Warehouse and 5G Innovation Center in Bekasi Regency, West Java, in collaboration with Huawei, which the company claims is the first in Indonesia. Telkomsel said this facility showcases the potential of 5G technology to transform warehouse management, boosting operational efficiency, and creating new opportunities for the logistics industry.

5G Smart Warehouse

Commenting on the inauguration, Telkomsel said, "We are optimistic that the deployment of the 5G Smart Warehouse alongside the 5G Innovation Center's conceptual solutions will inaugurate a transformative era for professionals within the logistics sector, particularly by enhancing managerial competencies and amplifying the operational efficacy of warehousing systems."

Benefits of the 5G Smart Warehouse

Telkomsel said the 5G Smart Warehouse leverages advanced technologies like IoT and big data analytics to streamline operations, enhance safety and security, increase efficiency, and reduce energy consumption and potential unexpected losses. Additionally, warehouse managers can use digital twins and real-time data analysis to optimise inventory management and prevent stockouts.

"The 5G network also facilitates swift and accurate communication between staff and autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs), ensuring efficient goods movement. Additionally, intelligent security systems powered by video and infrared sensors ensure warehouse safety," the company said.

Sustainable Solution

Also, the 5G BTS technology powering the warehouse consumes 5 Watts, equivalent to a single energy-saving light bulb, making it a sustainable solution for the future.

Telkomsel said this technology development is in its efforts to transform warehouse management to support the digital economy towards the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045.