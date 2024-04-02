Jio Brings New Rs 234 JioBharat Phone Plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator has introduced a new JioBharat Phone plan silently. JioBharat platform was introduced by the company in the second half of 2023. It aims to make 4G network access affordable for customers in India, especially the ones who want to stick with a feature phone. When Jio introduced the JioBharat platform initially, only two prepaid plans were offered to the customers - Rs 123 and Rs 1234. But now, Jio has introduced a new Rs 234 prepaid plan for customers.









Let's check out the benefits of the new plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 234 Plan Details

Reliance Jio has introduced the Rs 234 plan for customers. It comes with 56 days of service validity and only works with a JioBharat phone. It comes with 0.5GB of daily data and thus customers will get a total of 28GB of data with the plan. There are also 300 SMS/28 days offered. Users get free subscriptions to JioSaavn and JioCinema with their phone numbers.

After the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Note that it is not the JioCinema Premium subscription, but the regular JioCinema bundled with the plan.

The other two plans worth Rs 123 and Rs 1234 are still available. The Rs 123 plan comes with a validity of 28 days while the Rs 1234 plan comes with a validity of 336 days or about 11 months. The benefits of the Rs 123 and the Rs 1234 plan are the same as the new Rs 234 plan, except for the validity bundled.

Since these are 4G only devices, users won't get the 5G Welcome Offer with the JioBharat plans that cost above Rs 239. If you are purchasing a regular subscription plan above Rs 239, then you will be eligible for the 5G Welcome offer.