vodafone idea data vouchers with ott benefits

Vodafone Idea has multiple data vouchers that come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. We are going to be talking about three such plans today. These plans cost Rs 698, Rs 169 and Rs 82. Data vouchers are prepaid plans that you recharge with whenever you require additional data on top of what your base plan is providing. All of the plans mentioned below are 4G data vouchers that will give users high-speed data.









Let's start with the benefits of these plans.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Data Vouchers that Offer Unlimited Data at Night

Vodafone Idea Rs 82 Plan

The Rs 82 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 4GB of data. It also offers 28 days of access to SonyLIV Mobile gaming. The 4GB of data bundled is for 14 days only. Any unused amount of data will expire after 14 days.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Rs 701 Postpaid Plan is One of the Best, Here’s Why

Vodafone Idea Rs 169 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 169 plan comes with 8GB of data for 30 days. Apart from this, the plan offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile will allow you to view content from the platform with ads, on your phone, at 720p resolution.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Brings Vi Movies and TV Subscription Plans

Vodafone Idea Rs 698 Plan

The Rs 698 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 10GB of data for 28 days. However, along with it, users get access to SonyLIV Mobile for 1 year. With the SonyLIV Mobile subscription, users can watch all of their favourite content on their mobile devices at a slightly lower resolution.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Launches eSIM Services for Prepaid Customers in New Delhi

Vodafone Idea also offers many other OTT bundled prepaid plans, but they are not data vouchers. Also, you can purchase data vouchers from Vi that do not bundled OTT benefits and are way more affordable than the plans mentioned in this list.