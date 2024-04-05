Indian Telcos Won’t Get Refund for Surrendering Spectrum: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

A DoT official has said that since telcos are not mandated to pay the entire spectrum amount upfront, whatever frequencies they want to surrender after 10 years, they can stop paying EMI for that. 

Highlights

  • The Indian telecom operators had put in a request to Department of Telecommunications to refund the money for the spectrum they are surrendering.
  • The DoT has rejected the request and said that it won't be possible.
  • It is worth noting that the telecom department has scheduled a spectrum auction on June 6, 2024.

Follow Us

indian telcos wont get refund for surrendering

The Indian telecom operators had put in a request to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to refund the money for the spectrum they are surrendering. However, the DoT has rejected the request and said that it won't be possible. It is worth noting that the telecom department has scheduled a spectrum auction on June 6, 2024. Ahead of the auction, the telecom firms sought clarifications on the NIA (Notice Inviting Application).




According to an ET report, a DoT official has said that since telcos are not mandated to pay the entire spectrum amount upfront, whatever frequencies they want to surrender after 10 years, they can stop paying EMI for that.

Read More - DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

As per the current rules, the telcos can only surrender spectrum after 10 years of its acquired date. The NIA for the 2024 spectrum auction is similar to that of the 2022 auctions. Telcos requested the DoT to change this provision. They want to be able to get refunds for the spectrum they want to surrender. Otherwise, the telcos will never want to pay the amount upfront, whether it is the full amount or a part of it.

This time, the spectrum cap for the 5G airwaves has been increased. Some operators believe that it isn't the right way to go as this would serve as an opportunity for some telcos to hoard airwaves. However, the DoT said the reason it decided to increase the spectrum cap in 5G airwaves was because this time BSNL has also been allocated spectrum. It basically means that the spectrum assigned to BSNL has been accounted for and the remaining airwaves can be bid for by the private telcos.

Read More - Spectrum Auction 2024: DoT Excludes 700 MHz Frequency Band

It will be interesting to see if Airtel and Jio look to increase the spectrum in the 5G frequencies as the cap has been increased.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

mani :

Recently airtel also expanded its footprint near my place by adding one tower... @srikapardhi please cover this in your next…

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments