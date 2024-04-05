Open Fiber FWA Achieves 1 Gbps Speeds in Italy With Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom shared the test results while announcing the extension of collaboration with Open Fiber this week.

Highlights

  • Intracom Telecom's FWA technology delivers 1 Gbps download speeds at 5 km distance in Puglia, Italy.
  • Collaboration with Open Fiber extends, aiming to introduce Gigabit connectivity to rural Italian communities.
  • FWA platforms feature advanced algorithms for dynamic capacity allocation, maximising subscriber connections.

Athens-based networking equipment and solutions vendor Intracom Telecom said its Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology field tests at one of Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber's commercial sites in Puglia, Southern Italy, delivered 1 Gbps download speeds at a distance of 5 km. Intracom Telecom shared the test results while announcing the extension of collaboration with Open Fiber this week.

Also Read: Open Fiber Continues Expansion of Ultra-Fast FTTH Connectivity Across Italy




FWA Technology for Rural Connectivity

Intracom Telecom said, "The WiBAS G5 dual-BS hub and G5 GigaConnect terminals operating at 28 GHz demonstrated excellent performance results, delivering 1 Gbps at a 5 km distance." According to the company, the FWA network is being deployed and operated at 28 GHz.

The company said FWA technology enables rapid deployment in areas with minimal telecommunication infrastructure, and its WiBAS G5 dual-BS and WiBAS G5 GigaConnect platforms operating at 28 GHz are designed to deliver Gigabit connectivity at extended ranges with carrier-grade quality of service.

Furthermore, Intracom Telecom mentioned that its FWA platforms feature advanced algorithms for dynamic capacity allocation, maximising concurrent subscriber connections, and automations to expedite terminal installation and service provisioning.

Partnership with Open Fiber

Intracom Telecom expressed enthusiasm for supporting Open Fiber's initiative to introduce Gigabit connectivity to Italian citizens, especially those in rural areas, saying, "The company is confident that the partnership with Open Fiber will set an example for other organisations to follow and include FWA technologies in their network expansion strategy, making a substantial contribution to realising the EU directive for Gigabit connectivity in the years to come."

Also Read: Open Fiber Reaches 15.5 Million Homes

Open Fiber FWA

Since 2019, Open Fiber has been using FWA for rural networks in Italy, with an extensive deployment to roll out in eight provinces of Italy post being awarded the "Italia 1 Giga" tender in 2022.

Intracom Telecom said it has supplied and supported networks in Italy since 2014, specialising in Ultra-Broadband Internet connectivity for rural residential subscribers.

The WiBAS family of FWA products is already operational globally, with more than 50 networks, and 10 of them in Italy, the company said.

