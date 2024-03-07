BW Digital and Citramas to Develop 80 MW Data Center in Batam, Indonesia



BW Digital and Citramas Group announced this week the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint development of a carrier-neutral digital ecosystem in Batam's Nongsa Digital Park (NDP), Indonesia. BW Digital, a subsidiary of BW Group, has acquired over 55,000 square meters of land at the Citramas-owned Nongsa Digital Park in Batam to build its first data center in South-East Asia and strengthen its Asia-Pacific digital infrastructure portfolio.

Also Read: Vantage Secures USD 64 Million Loan for Taipei Data Center









Data Center Development

With a capacity of up to 80 MW, the data center will be designed to meet high-density requirements, provide scalable solutions for enterprise, cloud, and AI workloads, while helping customers achieve their goals for carbon neutrality and general sustainability.

IaaS Solutions

As joint partners, BW Digital and Citramas Group said they will work together to deliver Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions co-located within BW Digital's upcoming data center. Customers will have access to a unique portfolio of technology assets and services, including landing infrastructure for new submarine cables, international and domestic connectivity, data storage facilities, and computing power for the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications.

Also Read: BDx Data Centers Secures USD 155 Million Loan for Singapore Expansion

Commenting on the announcement, Ludovic Hutier, Chief Executive Officer of BW Digital, said: "This new step anchors BW Digital’s long-term vision to create a neutral and trusted digital ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region, in tandem with the development of Hawaiki Nui, our new subsea cable, which will first connect South East Asia and Australasia."

Mike Wiluan, Chief Executive Officer of Citramas Group, said: "Citramas is honoured to have BW Digital join the Nongsa Digital Park Ecosystem to further develop its data center and connectivity infrastructure. BW Digital's expertise and experience in this area add immense value in furthering NDP as a strategic data center hub in the region, connecting Indonesia to key global markets."

Also Read: DCI Indonesia E1 Data Center Now Operational in Downtown Jakarta

Privately owned and carrier-neutral, BW Digital is the owner and developer of the Hawaiki and Hawaiki Nui submarine cables. The company owns and operates Hawaiki, a 15,000 km submarine cable linking Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii, and the West Coast of the United States. BW Digital is developing Hawaiki Nui, a 26,000 km submarine cable connecting Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.