Boult Z40 Ultra with ANC, 100 hours of Playtime and More Launched in India

Boult Z40 Ultra, a new TWS (truly wireless stereo) earbuds from Boult recently launched in India. The new TWS earbuds will carry forward the success that the Boult Z40 saw, selling over 1.2 million units since its launch. Boult Z40 Ultra is powered by AI and is designed to enable fast charging. It comes with ANC (active noise cancellation), dual-device connectivity, and more features that will deliver a great audio experience to the consumer. Let's take a look at the price and the complete specifications of the Boult Z40 Ultra.









Read More - OnePlus Nord 4 is Expected to Go Official Soon

Boult Z40 Ultra Price

Boult Z40 Ultra is priced at Rs 1999 only. The new earbuds from Boult will go on sale from Amazon, Flipkart, and the official website of the company - www.boultaudio.com.

It is available in three colour options - Metallic, Black, and Beige.

Read More - LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Boult Z40 Ultra Specifications

Boult Z40 Ultra feature a premium finish with a metallic rim. Boult claims that the Z40 Ultra can deliver up to 100 hours of total playtime on a single charge. It also has a Type-C port for fast-charging to ensure that the user can always carry the earbuds on the go. Boult Z40 Ultra uses ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology to enable crystal clear call experience for the consumers. There are 10mm drivers inside powered by BoomX technology and the users can also tailor their audio experience with supreme HiFi, Rock, and Bass EQ modes.

The earbuds also come with AI features. It has Prsim Voice PLC, which ensures lag-free conversations, immersive gaming communication, and enhanced call quality. You can also take advantage of the dual-device connectivity feature to switch devices on the go to ensure that your communication or entertainment needs are met.

There's also Combat Gaming Mode, offering an ultra-low 45ms latency for almost real-time audio feedback when you are gaming online. The Boult Z40 Ultra are IP65 rated, meaning they are water resistant.