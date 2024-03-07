Women’s Day: Airtel Wynk Music Spotlights Women Artists With Special Playlists



Airtel's Wynk Music today unveiled curated playlists aimed at promoting women artists. Featuring celebrated names like Lata Mangeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal alongside emerging talents from Wynk's own roster, the playlists cover multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bhojpuri, Wynk Music said on Thursday.

Promoting Women Artists

Wynk Music, India's leading music-streaming app by downloads and daily active users, said these efforts are part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating women artists throughout the year. Special playlists across various genres such as Women in Indie, Women in Hip Hop, and Women in Pop, among others, aim to spotlight female talent in the music industry.

Platform for Independent Musicians

In addition to promoting established artists, Wynk Music said initiatives such as these will provide a platform for independent musicians to gain visibility and reach a wider audience. Five independent women artists recently had the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Hornbill Music Festival, thanks to Wynk Music's support.

For example, Airtel Wynk stated that numerous Wynk Music artists like Himani Kapoor, Nikhita Gandhi, Raveena Paul, Reena Gilbert, Bawri Basanti, among others, have delivered sensational hits in the year.

Wynk Music Support for Artists

Wynk Music mentioned that it enables its artists with multiple platforms from time to time, including collaborations with music labels, providing background scores for web series and OTT platforms, and organising live events.

These efforts aim to empower women artists and help them build successful music careers, Wynk Music shared while presenting some playlists featuring songs by women artists on the platform.