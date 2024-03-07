samsung galaxy m14 now available in india

Samsung has listed yet another new smartphone in the M series for the Indian market. The new device here is the Galaxy M14 4G. It is a budget device meant for users who are satisfied with using 4G networks and want great value for the money they are spending. The Galaxy M14 4G has a large display, and a big battery, and ships with Android 13-based Oue UI 5.1 out of the box. The Galaxy M14 is available in two memory variants and has a triple-camera setup at the rear. Let's take a look at the specifications and the price of the device.









Samsung Galaxy M14 4G Price

Samsung Galaxy M14 is available in two memory variants 4GB+64GB for Rs 8,499 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 11,499. It will be available in two colours Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue. You can get the device from the official website or mobile app of Samsung Store.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G comes with a large 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 13 out of the box and will get Android OS updates until Android 15 along with four years of securty patch updates.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 25W fast-charging. The device also has a side mounted fingerprint sensor for additioal security.

In the optics department, the Galaxy M14 4G comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the front camera is equipped with a 13MP sensor.