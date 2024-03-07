Samsung Galaxy M14 Now Available in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Samsung Galaxy M14 is available in two memory variants 4GB+64GB for Rs 8,499 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 11,499. It will be available in two colours Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue. You can get the device from the official website or mobile app of Samsung Store.

Highlights

  • Samsung has listed yet another new smartphone in the M series for the Indian market.
  • The new device here is the Galaxy M14 4G.
  • It is a budget device meant for users who are satisfied with using 4G networks and want great value for the money they are spending.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy m14 now available in india

Samsung has listed yet another new smartphone in the M series for the Indian market. The new device here is the Galaxy M14 4G. It is a budget device meant for users who are satisfied with using 4G networks and want great value for the money they are spending. The Galaxy M14 4G has a large display, and a big battery, and ships with Android 13-based Oue UI 5.1 out of the box. The Galaxy M14 is available in two memory variants and has a triple-camera setup at the rear. Let's take a look at the specifications and the price of the device.




Read More - OnePlus Nord 4 is Expected to Go Official Soon

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G Price

Samsung Galaxy M14 is available in two memory variants 4GB+64GB for Rs 8,499 and 6GB+128GB for Rs 11,499. It will be available in two colours Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue. You can get the device from the official website or mobile app of Samsung Store.

Read More - LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G comes with a large 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will run on Android 13 out of the box and will get Android OS updates until Android 15 along with four years of securty patch updates.

There's a 5000mAh battery inside the phone with support for 25W fast-charging. The device also has a side mounted fingerprint sensor for additioal security.

In the optics department, the Galaxy M14 4G comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the front camera is equipped with a 13MP sensor.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Oh sorry.. Aaj Modi ji ne Howrah underwater metro inaugurate kar diya hai. Ab Jio bhi aa kar statement de…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Faraz :

So they managed to provide network where metro is not running/project not yet completed. (A few days ago Airtel announced…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

. :

Vi is here to stay they are far better than congested Airtel and jio

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Rupesh :

Whenever I see Vi news upgrading network, covering areas, it gives hope that they will not vanish and in future…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

shivraj roy :

good to now ,they covered this crucial part of the new metro line

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments