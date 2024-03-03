DCI Indonesia E1 Data Center Now Operational in Downtown Jakarta



DCI Indonesia has announced that its Tier IV data center in downtown Jakarta, E1, is operational and serving customers. E1 is located at Ariobimo Sentral, Kuningan, and has been serving customers from critical sectors including banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, and state-owned enterprises since it began operations in December 2023, DCI Indonesia said on Friday.

DCI Indonesia E1 Data Center

Additionally, E1 also offers added value to the financial services industry, cloud, e-commerce, and content delivery network (CDN). The E1 Data Center, operational according to Tier IV standards, offers a total capacity of 18 Megawatts IT load.

"We chose E1 because DCI offers the best service quality and certification. We are pleased that our data center at E1 is already operational," mentioned one of the customers, PT Bank Jtrust Indonesia.

DCI Indonesia has built the E1 data center in collaboration with the Indonesian conglomerate Salim Group, and the facility was inaugurated in December 2023. The facility, which is part of the DCI Platform, offers an IT load of 18 MW and is equipped with 4,000 racks in an 11-story structure with a building area of 30,000 sqm.

With E1 operational, the DCI Platform now has 2 hyperscale data center campuses (H1 in Cibitung and H2 in Karawang) and 1 city-center data center, providing 3 diverse locations to serve customers, DCI said.