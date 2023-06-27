DCI Indonesia and Salim Group Unveil H2 Second Data Center Campus in Karawang

DCI Indonesia, in collaboration with Salim Group, announced the grand inauguration of H2-02, the second data centre, and office facilities at the H2 Data Center Campus. H2-02 is also the first data centre in Indonesia to be powered by solar energy, the company announced via a LinkedIn post. This event signifies a significant milestone in accelerating the expansion of the DCI Platform.

H2 Campus and Facilities

With the successful operation of the first data centre, H2-01, on the H2 campus in November 2021, with a 15 MW IT load capacity, the addition of H2-02 and its supporting facilities further enhances the capabilities of the H2 campus. According to the statement, the combined capacity of the two data centres now reaches a 27 MW IT load, providing customers with robust infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Additionally, the campus features a dedicated office building, facilitating seamless operations for clients.

Spanning an expansive area of 86 hectares, DCI says the H2 campus holds immense growth potential and can expand to 600 MW IT load. Designed and operated in accordance with the DCI standards and trusted by over 150 enterprises and hyperscale companies worldwide, the H2 campus is poised to meet the evolving demands of the digital era.

First Solar-Powered Data Centre

DCI also announced that H2-02 is the first data centre in Indonesia to be powered by solar energy. By harnessing the power of solar energy, DCI Indonesia takes a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for the industry.

Topping-Off Event for E1 Data Center

In parallel news, PT DCI Indonesia Tbk (DCI) and PT Datacenter Indonesia Sukses Perkasa (DISP) hosted a topping-off event for E1, the first Edge Data Facility, located in Ariobimo Sentral, South Jakarta, on May 30, 2023. DISP is a partner member of the DCI Platform.

The E1 Data Center in downtown Jakarta will have a capacity of 18 MW across 4,000 racks and spans 11 floors with a total building area of 30,000 m2. It is set to become the first Tier-4 data centre in downtown Jakarta and is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

E1 Data Center Location

The strategic location of E1 near IIX (Cyber 1) and Open-IX (IDC Duren Tiga) ensures reliable and redundant connectivity, enabling efficient interconnections and enhancing network performance.

Scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023, E1 will strengthen DCI Platform's offerings, adding to the existing two hyperscale data centres and one edge data centre.

With a potential power capacity of up to 918 MW, DCI is committed to scaling up its data centre infrastructure services with world-class operations, including future expansions in downtown areas.

The inauguration of H2-02 and the progress of E1 mark significant milestones for DCI Indonesia, reflecting the company's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of businesses in the digital landscape.