Tata Play Binge Claims to be the Largest OTT Aggregator in India

Tata Play Binge, the popular over-the-top (OTT) aggregator platform, has proudly announced its position as the biggest OTT aggregator platform in India, said a Business Insider report. With a wide range of offerings, Tata Play Binge provides users with access to 27 leading OTT platforms, eliminating the need for individual subscriptions. In a move to adapt to changing times, the Tata Play Binge service is now available to all users without the requirement of a Direct-to-Home (DTH) connection from the company.

By subscribing to Tata Play Binge, users gain access to a comprehensive selection of 27 national, international, and regional applications available in 13 different languages. This impressive lineup includes popular platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV, which can be accessed seamlessly on mobile devices, desktops, and televisions.

One of the standout features of Tata Play Binge is its ability to accommodate multiple users. With a single subscription, up to four users can simultaneously stream their favourite content using the application. This allows for a personalised and convenient viewing experience for the entire family or a group of friends.

Tata Play Binge offers two subscription plans to cater to the diverse preferences of its users:

1. Mega Plan: Priced at Rs 349 per month, the Mega Plan provides access to all 27 applications on the platform. This plan supports streaming on up to four devices simultaneously, allowing for a truly shared entertainment experience.

2. Super Plan: Available at Rs 249 per month, the Super Plan grants access to 22 applications from the vast library of content. Similar to the Mega Plan, the Super Plan enables streaming on up to four devices concurrently, providing flexibility and convenience.

The names of the platforms that are available inside Tata Play Binge are mentioned below:

Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play (Mega), Aha, VROTT, SunNXT, Reel Drama, Voot Kids, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, Manorama Max, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream (Mega), Epic On, TravelXP, DocuBay, Shorts TV (Mega), and Gaming.