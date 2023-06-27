Haryana Govt Streamlines Building Code for 5G Network Expansion

In a move to streamline the installation of 5G mobile networks, the Haryana government has made significant amendments to the building code by introducing a dedicated chapter on telecom infrastructure. According to a TNN report, the revised policy, finalised last week, enables telecom service providers to lay cables and install antennas in licensed areas across various types of buildings, including government, institutional, educational, residential high-rises, and factories. The code emphasises the importance of unobstructed infrastructure creation and aims to protect the interests of operators.

The amended building code will be applicable to structures that have received licenses and change of land use (CLU) permissions from the town and country planning department. It will also extend to entities such as the Haryana Housing Board, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), urban local bodies department, and even the panchayats department, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the state.

While the amendment brings relief to telecom operators, it remains silent on the concerns related to health hazards and safety measures associated with installing telecom towers on aged buildings located in densely populated areas. To address these concerns, service providers are required to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring (TERM), which is the vigilance and monitoring wing of the telecom department. Moreover, building owners must allocate sufficient space on rooftops to accommodate this telecom infrastructure.

Transparency and fairness in matters of rent have also been emphasised in the amendment, urging resident welfare associations (RWAs) and building owners to view the equipment as essential infrastructure rather than a source of income. This approach ensures that the benefits of improved connectivity and network access are balanced with the rights and interests of all stakeholders involved. By amending the building code, the Haryana government aims to facilitate the seamless installation of 5G mobile networks across the state.