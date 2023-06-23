Telangana Govt Set to Launch T-Fiber for High-Speed Broadband Connectivity

In a bid to provide quality broadband internet services, the Telangana state government is preparing to enter the market and compete with private operators like Airtel, Jio, Act, and BSNL. The government's ambitious Telangana Fiber Grid, also known as T-Fiber, is gearing up for a commercial rollout in the coming months. This initiative aims to connect every household, government institution, and private enterprise in rural areas of the state with high-speed internet through an extensive optical fiber network.

As per a report from the NewIndianExpress, according to Sujai Karampuri, Managing Director of T-Fiber, the project has already covered a network of 8,000 villages in the state. The commercial launch of T-Fiber is on the horizon, and the services provided are expected to be affordable and less expensive compared to offerings from private companies.

T-Fiber has achieved end-to-end service-ready connections in 12 districts, and an additional four districts will be made service ready by the end of this month. The network is fully equipped to offer high-speed internet to households, government institutions, private enterprises, and even IPTV services to households.

A few years ago, the Telangana government initiated T-Fiber to extend broadband connectivity to every household, reaping the benefits of this technological advancement. To facilitate the rollout of optic fiber and network infrastructure across the state, the government established a dedicated entity called Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation Ltd.

The project aims to provide fiber connectivity to over 47 lakh households, 1 lakh public and private enterprises, offices, and institutions in Telangana. The extensive fiber network will be deployed across 10 zones covering 33 districts, 8778 gram panchayats, and 10,128 villages, reaching every household.

Leveraging the infrastructure created under the renowned Mission Bhagiratha, T-Fiber will utilise the existing Right of Way (RoW), trenching, and ducting. The optical fiber cables will be laid alongside water pipeline routes, which have already been mapped across the entire state. The network is designed to deliver speeds ranging from 4-100 Mbps to households and on-demand speeds of 20-100 Mbps to institutions and enterprises.