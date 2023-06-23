Qualcomm Launches Modem Chipsets Enabling Satellite Connectivity for IoT

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Qualcomm 212S is Qualcomm Technologies' first IoT-NTN-only modem compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standards for satellite communications, ensuring cost efficiency and value. The Qualcomm 9205S Modem provides seamless cellular and satellite network connectivity for IoT devices, eliminating coverage gaps.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm Technologies has introduced two modem chipsets, the Qualcomm 212S Modem and the Qualcomm 9205S Modem, equipped with satellite capability.
  • These chipsets empower IoT enterprises, developers, ODMs, and OEMs to access real-time information.
  • The Qualcomm 212S and Qualcomm 9205S chips enhance Qualcomm Technologies' Qualcomm Aware platform.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced two modem chipsets, the Qualcomm 212S Modem and the Qualcomm 9205S Modem, equipped with satellite capability. These chipsets empower IoT enterprises, developers, ODMs, and OEMs to access real-time information and insights for the efficient management of business projects. The Qualcomm 212S and Qualcomm 9205S chips enhance Qualcomm Technologies' Qualcomm Aware platform, allowing companies to monitor and track valuable assets globally. They provide reliable connectivity and coverage even in remote areas, showcasing Qualcomm Technologies' ability to deliver superior innovations in complex IoT environments.

In collaboration with NTN service provider Skylo, the Qualcomm Aware Platform offers optimised integrations through the Qualcomm 212S and 9205S modems. Skylo's satellite operators enable satellite connectivity for a range of IoT use cases in stationary and in-transit scenarios. The Qualcomm 212S Modem offers superior off-grid connectivity for stationary IoT devices. It consumes ultra-low power, making it suitable for remote locations. Applications include gathering telemetry and data from infrastructure equipment, utility grid monitoring, early fire detection reporting, mining installations, and environmental management.

The Qualcomm 212S is Qualcomm Technologies' first IoT-NTN-only modem compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standards for satellite communications, ensuring cost efficiency and value. The Qualcomm 9205S Modem provides seamless cellular and satellite network connectivity for IoT devices, eliminating coverage gaps. It includes GNSS for accurate location data. Applications include tracking transoceanic shipping containers, agricultural equipment, livestock, and global fleet and freight for supply chain management.

The Qualcomm 9205S shares architecture with the Qualcomm 9205 Modem, enabling easy equipment upgrades to include satellite connectivity and hybrid options. It supports hub-type use cases through a capable applications processor and peripheral support for various IoT applications. Both the Qualcomm 212S and Qualcomm 9205S adhere to 3GPP Release 17 standards, simplifying IoT-NTN connectivity using GEO/GSO satellites and eliminating the need for device orientation-specific positioning.

