Airtel’s IoT Solution to Power 300,000 Matter AERA Electric Motorbikes

Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel have announced a strategic partnership to deploy Airtel's IoT solution in Matter AERA, India's first geared electric motorbike. The collaboration aims to provide users with a smart and connected experience and contribute to India's green mobility goals.

Also Read: Airtel Partners With Secure Meters to Power 1.3 Million NB-IoT Smart Meters in Bihar

Strategic Partnership for IoT-enabled Motorbikes

As part of the partnership, Airtel will enable advanced automotive-grade E-Sims on all Matter AERA bikes, offering advanced IoT features. The pre-booking for Matter AERA bikes opened on May 17th, and in the initial phase, 60,000 bikes will be equipped with Airtel E-Sims. This integration will leverage Airtel's pan-India network to provide a seamless and connected experience.

Airtel's IoT Solution Enhances Connected Mobility

According to the joint statement, Matter Motor Works plans to produce over 300,000 AERA bikes over the next three years. With Airtel's advanced IoT platform, "Airtel IoT Hub," the vehicles will be equipped with real-time tracking capabilities. This will enable monitoring of the bikes' performance through advanced analytics while maintaining high reliability and telco-grade security.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel IoT Integrated Platform Explained

Matter Motor Works emphasized the power of internet-enabled motorbikes to transform connected experiences. The company expressed delight in partnering with Airtel to deploy the IoT technology and enhance the user experience of Matter AERA bikes.

Driving India's IoT Journey

According to the statement, the collaboration between Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel signifies a significant step towards connected mobility solutions in India. By leveraging Airtel's IoT platform and network capabilities, Matter AERA bikes will offer an innovative and connected riding experience.

This partnership aligns with India's ambitions to promote green mobility and sets new benchmarks for technology-driven services and solutions.