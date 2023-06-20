Airtel’s IoT Solution to Power 300,000 Matter AERA Electric Motorbikes

Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel have partnered to deploy Airtel's IoT solution in Matter AERA, India's first geared electric motorbike. The collaboration aims to offer a smart and connected experience to users and contribute to India's green mobility goals.

Highlights

  • Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel announce a strategic partnership for IoT-enabled motorbikes.
  • Airtel's advanced IoT platform, Airtel IoT Hub, will enable real-time tracking and performance monitoring.
  • The partnership will produce over 300,000 Matter AERA bikes in the next three years.

Strategic Partnership for IoT-enabled Motorbikes

As part of the partnership, Airtel will enable advanced automotive-grade E-Sims on all Matter AERA bikes, offering advanced IoT features. The pre-booking for Matter AERA bikes opened on May 17th, and in the initial phase, 60,000 bikes will be equipped with Airtel E-Sims. This integration will leverage Airtel's pan-India network to provide a seamless and connected experience.

Airtel's IoT Solution Enhances Connected Mobility

According to the joint statement, Matter Motor Works plans to produce over 300,000 AERA bikes over the next three years. With Airtel's advanced IoT platform, "Airtel IoT Hub," the vehicles will be equipped with real-time tracking capabilities. This will enable monitoring of the bikes' performance through advanced analytics while maintaining high reliability and telco-grade security.

Matter Motor Works emphasized the power of internet-enabled motorbikes to transform connected experiences. The company expressed delight in partnering with Airtel to deploy the IoT technology and enhance the user experience of Matter AERA bikes.

Driving India's IoT Journey

According to the statement, the collaboration between Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel signifies a significant step towards connected mobility solutions in India. By leveraging Airtel's IoT platform and network capabilities, Matter AERA bikes will offer an innovative and connected riding experience.

This partnership aligns with India's ambitions to promote green mobility and sets new benchmarks for technology-driven services and solutions.

