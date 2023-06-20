World Wi-Fi Day: ACT Fibernet Launches Wi-Fi Pedia to Bridge the Digital Divide

ACT Fibernet has launched a dedicated website called "Wi-Fi Pedia" on World Wi-Fi Day. The website serves as a centre of excellence for Wi-Fi technology, aiming to bridge the digital divide and provide users with access to the latest trends and advancements in Wi-Fi.

World Wi-Fi Day

World Wi-Fi Day celebrates the significance of Wi-Fi in our daily lives, enabling global connectivity and communication. However, it is important to acknowledge that many individuals in India still lack access to basic connectivity.

Installing Hotspots for Enhanced Connectivity

To address this issue and bridge the digital divide, ACT Fibernet says it has taken proactive steps. Over the years, the company has installed over 4,000 hotspots in key cities such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Delhi.

These hotspots, powered by ACT SmartFiber technology, are strategically placed in various locations, including hospitals, bus stops, shopping centres, public libraries, parks, and schools. According to the statement, with a user base of 1.36 million individuals, these hotspots have significantly enhanced connectivity for the communities.

Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing Officer at ACT Fibernet, stated, "We believe that access to the internet is a basic right that can bridge gaps, promote inclusiveness, and open doors to education and entrepreneurship."

Complimentary Wi-Fi Connections in 14 Cities

In addition to the installation of hotspots, ACT Fibernet is offering complimentary Wi-Fi connections in 14 cities to enable internet access for communities and educational institutions, according to the statement. These initiatives aim to bring people together, foster social inclusion, and promote connectivity, knowledge-sharing, and community engagement.

Act Fibernet Wi-Fi Pedia

To unlock the advantages of Wi-Fi technology and enhance the digital experience, users are encouraged to visit the "Wi-Fi Pedia" website hosted on ACT Fibernet's official website at actcorp.in/wifipedia. The website provides step-by-step instructions, practical guidance, and important information on various topics, including the latest trends, new technology, expert series, talks, and routers on sale.

With the launch of "Wi-Fi Pedia" and their ongoing initiatives, ACT Fibernet plays a significant role in empowering individuals, connecting communities, and bridging the digital divide.