Act Fibernet ACT GIGA Broadband Plans Detailed

ACT Fibernet, one of India's largest fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Provider), offers a reliable, high-speed internet connection for homes and businesses and is a well-known name for broadband internet. ACT fibernet was the first to launch Gig internet in India. First launched in Hyderabad, the ACT Gigabit internet services are available for customers in select places depending on the service demand. ACT Fibernet recently launched the ACT Giga Promo plan for users in Bengaluru to experience the Gig speeds. Let's now look at the ACT Giga offerings and the Monthly plan details in this story.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Launches ACT GIGA Promo Plan in Bengaluru

Advantages of Giga or 1 Gbps or Gigabit Internet Connections

Gigabit internet, also known as 1 Gig internet, offers several advantages over traditional broadband internet connections. The most obvious advantage of Gigabit internet is its speed.

Speed: With download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), it is much faster than traditional broadband connections, which typically offer speeds in the range of 10-100 Mbps. This means you can download large files, stream high-quality videos, and participate in video conferencing without experiencing buffering or lagging.

Reliability: Gigabit internet is also more reliable than traditional broadband connections. This is because it uses fiber-optic cables, which are less susceptible to interference and signal loss than the copper cables used in traditional broadband connections. This means you are less likely to experience slowdowns or interruptions in your internet service.

Connect Multiple Devices: With Gigabit internet, you can connect multiple devices to the internet without experiencing a significant decrease in speed. This is especially useful for households with multiple people who use the internet for streaming, gaming, or working from home.

ACT Giga Internet Plans

Act Giga plan is available at Rs 2,999 monthly rental for users in Chennai, Bengaluru (as Promo Plan), Hosur and Tumkur. ACT Giga plan offers users 1000 Mbps speed with Unlimited Data with a Fair Usage of 3300 GB per month. After consuming 3.3 TB of data, customers can use unlimited data at reduced speeds of 2 Mbps, which is sufficient for everyday usage. Bengaluru users as part of Promo Plan get FUP speeds at 5 Mbps.

ACT Giga Plan for Hyderabad Users

Act Giga plan is available at Rs 2,499 for Hyderabad users with a 3.3 TB of High-Speed Data Quota. Post high-speed quota users can enjoy unlimited data at 12 Mbps.

ACT Giga Plan for Delhi Users

Act Giga plan is available at Rs 1,999 for Delhi users with a 3,300 GB of High-Speed Data Quota. Post high-speed quota users can enjoy unlimited data at 5 Mbps.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet All the Add-on Offers Detailed

ACT Fibernet Rental Options

ACT Fibernet also bundles many other benefits along with its plans, and typical broadband plan rentals are also available in six month or yearly packages with discounted benefits.

Netflix at No Extra Cost

Act bundles Netflix at No Extra Cost on its Gig plans. Along with these benefits, customers also have the option to avail ACT Stream TV 4K, Zee5, SonyLiv, EPICON, ACT Gaming benefits worth Rs 2,850 per month, Act Shield, and a 1-month free cult.fit trial.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Entry Level Broadband Plans Detailed

ACT Fibernet Service Areas

ACT Fibernet Service is available across multiple cities and expanding rapidly to serve various locations. Users from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Hosur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kakinada, Lucknow, Madhurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tenali, Tirupati, Tumkur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Warangal can enjoy ACT Fibernet services.

Please be noted, to experience Gigabit Speeds on your compatible devices, you need a Gigabit capable Wi-Fi router.