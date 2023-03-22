Redmi Note 12 to Launch in India on March 30

Redmi Note 12 is going to launch in India on March 30. The Redmi Note series has been a popular choice in the Indian market owing to the value it caters to the users. For the longest time, the Redmi Note series has been synonymous with terms such as affordable, quality and power. The Redmi Note 12 should be no exception and should present fierce competition to devices in the budget segment.

Read More - Apple First Retail Store in India to Open in April

The design of the Redmi Note 12 has been teased by Xiaomi on a dedicated microsite. The launch date will also mark the beginning of the Xiaomi Fan Festival in India. The festival will run from March 30 to April 20, 2023. The Redmi Note 12 5G has already been launched in India. This time, Redmi Note 12 that is launching will be a 4G phone.

Read More - Redmi Note 12 5G Series Breakdown: Specs Look Good on Paper

The device has already been confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC, which is a 4G platform. The device has been said to feature up to 11GB of RAM, which also includes virtual RAM definitely. From the teaser image, it can be seen that the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 50MP sensor and an LED flash.

Read More - Realme C55 Launched in India, Check Specs and Price

The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will come with a large display with a punch-hole cutout at the center at the top. The display is also capable of supporting 120Hz refresh rate. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the smartphone since it is a 4G device. To recall, the Redmi Note 12 5G started in India for Rs 17,999 for the 4GB+128GB. The 4G variant of the same should cost somewhere around Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000.