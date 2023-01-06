Redmi Note 12 5G Series Breakdown: Specs Look Good on Paper

Redmi Note 12 5G series launched in India on January 5, 2022. The specifications of the three devices launched in series look really good. Some people do believe that the devices are over-priced, but given the supply chain constraints and high cost of components, the devices seem to priced really well. This is the most premium Redmi Note series I have ever seen. Redmi Note 12 5G series has three devices - Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. All three devices are 5G enabled and would be able to support the 5G networks of Airtel as well as Jio in India. Let's go over through their specifications and price to see what's so special about them.

Redmi Note 12 5G Series: Camera Overview

As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 12 5G series has three devices. Let's take a look at all of them individually. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is the first device that I would like to talk about. This smartphone comes with a 200MP primary sensor at the rear. Xiaomi said that this sensor, combined with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), would make a great difference in the camera experience of users. In the Redmi Note 12 Pro, there's a Sony IMX766 50MP main sensor. Both the Pro devices have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a field view of 120 degrees and a 2MP third sensor.

What's worth noting here is that the megapixels in a camera don't matter today as much as they did earlier. An iPhone 12 with a 12MP sensor or a Pixel 6a with a 12.2MP sensor is still regarded as one of the best camera experiences by consumers. This is because the software that these companies have paired with the camera sensors is just too good. This is where the Redmi Note series hasn't performed too well in the past. When I reviewed the Redmi Note 11 Pro (read here), the only thing I thought that felt incomplete in the device was the camera. I didn't have many complaints left with MIUI 13 at the time, and the device also had a premium body, but the camera was the turn-off. Hopefully, with the Redmi Note 12 series, Xiaomi has worked on improving the software experience with the camera.

The Redmi Note 12 5G, which is the entry-level device in the series, packs a 48MP main sensor at the rear with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 13MP front sensor for selfies. In the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, there's a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.

Redmi Note 12 5G Series: What's More Special?

Firstly, a device that is marketed as a semi-premium gadget or a device that's touching the Rs 30,000 mark must have a better-than-decent display. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Pro AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the top with HDR10+ certification. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G also has the same display. Even the processor of both devices is the same - MediaTek Dimensity 1080. Now, this is a chipset that I was a little on the fence about. It does compare to the Snapdragon 782G, but I think Xiaomi went with this one to keep the costs as low as possible while still delivering a great experience. Although, the Dimensity 1200 SoC would have been a better choice, at least for the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, which again seems to be an interesting choice. All these smartphones come with dual 5G SIM support. The Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200nits, along with Gorilla Glass protection.

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has a 4980mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with a 5000mah battery. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G supports 120W fast charging, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes with support for 67W fast charging. The chargers are shipped inside the box.

Redmi Note 12 5G Series: Which 5G Bands do they Support?

The Redmi Note 12 5G supports the following 5G SA bands: n1/n3/n5/n8/n28/n40/n78, 5G NSA bands: n1/n3/n40/n78.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G supports: SA: n1/3/5/8/28a/38/40/41/77/78 and NSA: n38/40/41/77/78.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G supports: SA: n1/3/5/8/28a/38/40/41/77/78 and NSA: n38/40/41/77/78 .

Redmi Note 12 5G Series: Price and Other Details You Should Know

The Redmi Note 12 5G series devices will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. This is a little sad for me. Xiaomi could have at least let the users experience Android 13 right out of the box. Further, the Redmi Note 12 5G is going to get 2 major OS updates and four years of security updates. Xiaomi has not specified the same for the Pro devices. However, it is likely going to be the same, which is just not enough.

Redmi Note 12 5G starts at Rs 17,999 for 4GB+128GB and Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB. ICICI Bank credit card holders can get an instant discount of Rs 1500 on these two devices.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 26,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 27,999 for 8GB+256GB. Its price can be discounted by Rs 3000 through an ICICI Bank credit card.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. With an ICICI Bank credit card, users can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on the devices.

What Do Our Twitter Followers Think of the Redmi Note 12 5G Series?

While the response to the poll wasn't as high as we hoped it to be, the votes and the comment does give us a peek into the general overview that the consumers have of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G series. It can feel overpriced to many, but again, it is important to know that the cost of making these devices and shipping them has also gone up.