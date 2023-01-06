Samsung Could be Planning Two New Galaxy A Series Devices in India this Month

The launch of affordable 5G devices in India is a top priority for major smartphone manufacturers as 5G services begin to be offered in the nation. The South Korean electronics giant Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce at least two new Galaxy A series 5G smartphones in India this month, according to a new report. Just one day prior, Xiaomi unveiled three mid-range 5G smartphones as part of its Redmi Note 12 series. By the middle of January, Samsung will launch the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India, according to the news agency IANS. Both smartphones are currently on the market in a few places, and the pair for the Indian market will probably have similar features. Let’s take a look at the specification and features of the devices.

Galaxy A14 5G Specifications and Features

A 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1,080x2,408) support and a 90Hz refresh rate is available on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core chip in the smartphone provides power. A 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W is inside the smartphone. Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS are all available on the smartphone for connectivity.

A 50MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors are part of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's camera configuration. The smartphone does not have an ultra-wide angle. It has a 13MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Galaxy A14 5G Price

This month, the smartphone made its debut in the US at about Rs 16,500 for the 64GB storage option.

Galaxy A23 5G Specifications and Features

A 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display is present on the Galaxy A23 5G. The Dimensity 700 SoC powers the smartphone. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery unit. OneUI 4, based on Android 12, is present on the device. 4G/LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm audio connector, and a USB Type-C port are among the other extra features.

Regarding the device's camera setup, it sports a 50MP main camera. A 5MP front camera on the phone may be used for selfies and video calls.

Galaxy A23 5G Price

The smartphone was launched in November 2022, and its price in Japan is approximately Rs 18,200.