Samsung Could be Planning Two New Galaxy A Series Devices in India this Month

Reported by Bhavya Singh 1

A 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1,080x2,408) support and a 90Hz refresh rate is available on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core chip in the smartphone provides power. A 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W is inside the smartphone.

Highlights

  • The launch of affordable 5G devices in India is a top priority for major smartphone manufacturers as 5G services begin to be offered in the nation.
  • The South Korean electronics giant Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce at least two new Galaxy A series 5G smartphones in India this month.
  • Xiaomi unveiled three mid-range 5G smartphones as part of its Redmi Note 12 series.

Follow Us

samsung smartphones

The launch of affordable 5G devices in India is a top priority for major smartphone manufacturers as 5G services begin to be offered in the nation. The South Korean electronics giant Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce at least two new Galaxy A series 5G smartphones in India this month, according to a new report. Just one day prior, Xiaomi unveiled three mid-range 5G smartphones as part of its Redmi Note 12 series. By the middle of January, Samsung will launch the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in India, according to the news agency IANS. Both smartphones are currently on the market in a few places, and the pair for the Indian market will probably have similar features. Let’s take a look at the specification and features of the devices.

Galaxy A14 5G Specifications and Features

A 6.6-inch LCD screen with Full-HD+ (1,080x2,408) support and a 90Hz refresh rate is available on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core chip in the smartphone provides power. A 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W is inside the smartphone. Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS are all available on the smartphone for connectivity.

A 50MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors are part of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's camera configuration. The smartphone does not have an ultra-wide angle. It has a 13MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

Galaxy A14 5G Price

This month, the smartphone made its debut in the US at about Rs 16,500 for the 64GB storage option.

Galaxy A23 5G Specifications and Features

A 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display is present on the Galaxy A23 5G. The Dimensity 700 SoC powers the smartphone. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery unit. OneUI 4, based on Android 12, is present on the device. 4G/LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm audio connector, and a USB Type-C port are among the other extra features.

Regarding the device's camera setup, it sports a 50MP main camera. A 5MP front camera on the phone may be used for selfies and video calls.

Galaxy A23 5G Price

The smartphone was launched in November 2022, and its price in Japan is approximately Rs 18,200.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments