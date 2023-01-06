ACT Fibernet, one of India's largest fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Provider), has launched a unique, Industry-first initiative to enable Senior Citizens to embrace Digital lives smoothly and effortlessly. Children may be away from home, working, travelling or staying abroad for whatever reasons, and this calls for a reason for ACT Fibernet to develop an innovative solution for Senior Citizens.

ACT Fibernet Senior Citizen Program

In its endeavour to provide seamless customer service to senior citizens, ACT Fibernet launches Senior Citizen Program for elderly customers in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. Initially launched in Chennai, and after successfully running for a year, this unique program is now being expanded to other cities. This initiative makes customer care and service perks more accessible to senior citizens. The program will assist them in quicker problem resolution and other parts of their digital life such as Smart TV setup, basic app setup, Skype, shopping, doctor visits, and so on.

Use Case for the ACT Senior Citizen Program

We must have noticed during the Covid, most of us, including senior citizens, stayed indoors and stuck without help or support from anyone for extended periods. This scenario made ACT fibernet come up with a use case as Internet became the only form of connection for everyone to the outside world.

One can imagine the trouble faced by senior citizens during those helpless times by finding it challenging to navigate and solve technical problems on their own. Things that we consider simple – a skype setup, a camera setup, the configuration of Wi-Fi passwords etc. - became challenging for them. So, in line with the same, ACT's Senior Citizen Program will enable them to embrace everyday digital life easily.

Benefits of the ACT Senior Citizen Program

Senior citizens will not only get faster resolution of their queries but will also have easy access to customer service and benefits connected to the setup/restoration of internet-related devices such as Smart TVs, smart speakers, connectivity setup such as email, Skype, WhatsApp, and so on. In addition, ACT's field and call center teams are trained to assist senior citizen customers through all their queries.

ACT Senior Citizen Program Eligibility

Customers need to register as senior citizens with ACT from their registered mobile number. The identified registered mobile numbers of customers over 65 years of age are routed through a dedicated queue to ensure a smooth transition and client handling.

Special Team to Assist Senior Members

ACT has specially trained customer care representatives and network engineers who will take care of senior citizen customers and provide all necessary information and guidance. In addition, a special team of trained service employees have been identified to assist on the field.

Also Read: ACT Broadband Says Get Rs 250 Off on 100 Mbps Plans and Above

Bala Malladi, Chief Executive Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies, said: "The demand for technical assistance was a common query from our senior customers during the lockdown period. We wanted to do our part and make their digital journey uncomplicated. Senior Citizen Program is for all ACT customers who are above 65 years of age. We are pleased to introduce this initiative which is one-of-a-kind across our industry, and we use this as an opportunity to serve the society, especially to the elderly citizens."

ACT Fibernet Unlimited Plans

ACT Fibernet is offering Unlimited Plans for customers in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru (4 Plans), Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Madhurai, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali (2 Plans), Eluru, Nellore, Tirupati, Tumkur (3 Plans), Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Coimbatore. ACT Fibernet customers in these cities can enjoy Unlimited data on uplink and downlink till a maximum of 3300 GB of Data with the speeds as per the subscribed plan.

Also Read: ACT Broadband Basic Plan Bringing Free Wi-Fi Router and Free Installation, Here’s How

The Senior Citizen program by ACT Fibernet is another effort to enhance customer experience and contribute to society and senior citizen care. If you are an ACT Fibernet Customer, register your account under this program for the elderly to get benefitted from the service offerings when you are away from home.