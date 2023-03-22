Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Kolkata

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G plus services in Kolkata. 5G launch in Kolkata is the most awaited by Airtel Kolkata users to experience super-fast speeds on Airtel Network. Now Bharti Airtel users can experience ultra high-speeds on their existing data plans in Kolkata.

Airtel 5G Plus in Kolkata

With the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in Kolkata, 5G services are now live in a total of 26 cities of West Bengal. Airtel 5G services are already live in Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj and Kolaghat.

Airtel says its 5G services will be available to customers in a phased manner till the rollout is complete. Airtel Customers with 5G enabled devices can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Airtel wants its customers to experience the true power of 5G, and hence recently launched an Unlimited 5G Data offer. As a result, all Airtel postpaid and prepaid customers with a data plan of Rs 239 and above can get to experience the Unlimited 5G Data offer. Airtel 5G plus service is available to customers in over 265 cities in the country. A customer needs a 5G compatible device and should be in a 5G Network area to experience Airtel 5G Plus.

Airtel 5G Plus Launch

Airtel announced the largest 5G rollout in 125 cities in its most recent 5G launch announcement, taking the 5G reach to more users and cities in the country. Airtel plans to cover all towns and key rural areas with 5G by March 2024. As a TelecomTalk Reader, you can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here. Airtel 5G Plus works on every 5G compatible device and promises 20-30x faster speeds than 4G.