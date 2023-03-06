Airtel Launches 5G in 125 Cities at Once: Details

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications service provider, just announced the launch of its ultra-fast 5G services - Airtel 5G Plus - in 125 cities. This is the single largest 5G launch announcement by Bharti Airtel. Airtel 5G Plus services are already available across all the states of India, and Airtel recently announced that it has crossed 10 million unique 5G users on its Network.

Airtel 5G Plus

First launched in October 2022 at IMC, Airtel 5G Plus services are now available across all states in the country. Any customer with a 5G compatible handset and existing data plan can enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services. With this single largest 5G launch announcement, Airtel 5G Plus services are available in over 265 cities across the country.

Airtel 5G Plus Advantages

According to Airtel, Airtel 5G Plus Network has three advantages. Airtel 5G Plus Network is built on a widely accepted and established technology with a highly developed ecosystem. This enables compatibility with every 5G-capable phone, making Airtel 5G Plus functional on all 5G supported devices.

Furthermore, Airtel promises to offer 20-30 times faster speeds than the current 4G experience, along with superior voice quality and rapid call connection times. Lastly, Airtel 5G Plus Network is built on an environmentally friendly solution with a unique power reduction solution.

Coverage in Key Areas by March 2024

Airtel says, "Airtel 5G Plus service availability will continue to rapidly expand and the company is now offering its 5G services in every major city from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari."

Airtel added it is strategically positioned to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by the end of March 2024. Airtel's most recent launch happened in four cities of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities to 141.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has also created 5G experience zones across all its 1000-plus retail stores in the country for customers to walk in and experience Airtel 5G Plus services.