Airtel New Postpaid Plan Makes it Simpler and Competitive: Morgan Stanley

Bharti Airtel has launched a new Rs 599 family postpaid plan with one add-on connection available to customers, which makes Bharti Airtel's postpaid offerings simpler and more competitive. Before the introduction of the Airtel Rs 599 family postpaid plan, customers used to have an entry-level option of a Rs 999 postpaid plan where customers get two add-on connections and data benefits, according to a Morgan Stanley report.

Bharti Airtel New Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 599 Family postpaid plan fills the void in the market for the lower number of add-on connections at the entry-level price point. However, the plan is not more competitive than Jio's new postpaid plans, which were launched recently while being accretive to ARPU compared to the existing Airtel family plan.

Earlier, for bundling two connections, users had the option to go for an additional add-on connection at Rs 299 per month for an existing Rs 399 Airtel postpaid entry-level plan, taking the total bundling to Rs 698. Now, users can directly opt for the entry-level family plan of Rs 599, which comes with one add-on, making it easier and cheaper.

According to the statement, Bharti Airtel's family plan for Rs 599 would imply a cost of around Rs 300 per month per user compared with Jio's Rs 249 per user per month.

Morgan Stanley noted that Bharti Airtel's new family postpaid plan fills the gap in the market offerings with the lower number of Add-on connections and is more competitive and less expensive than earlier practise of adding an Add-on at Rs 299 for a user with a Rs 399 plan.

The report also highlighted that this plan is not as disruptive to the existing pricing of Jio's new plans as the monthly cost per user is higher than Reliance Jio's new plans. Overall, the Rs 599 Airtel Family postpaid plan strongly focuses on higher ARPU rather than diluting ARPU.

Airtel Rs 599 Family Postpaid Plan Benefits

The Rs 599 Airtel Family Postpaid Plan offers customers unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day (Local, STD, Roaming) and 105 GB Monthly data, including 75 GB for primary and 30 GB for each add-on connection with a 200 GB data rollover. Additional benefits include Amazon prime membership for six months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year, handset protection, Xstream Mobile Pack and Wynk Premium, according to Morgan Stanley.