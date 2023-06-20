Mavenir Deploys Cloud-Based Remote Packet Gateway for Deutsche Telekom IoT in North America

Mavenir has announced the deployment of its cloud-based Remote Packet Gateway to Deutsche Telekom IoT in North America. The collaboration aims to deliver IoT connectivity to several industry-leading car manufacturers, reflecting the changing consumer behaviour within the automotive industry.

Transforming Consumer Behavior in the Automotive Industry

Mavenir says the automotive landscape is transforming, with customers increasingly prioritizing sustainable mobility and shifting away from car ownership as a status symbol. According to the statement, Key trends such as electric vehicles (EVs) and car sharing are gaining prominence, and the rise of connected cars is paving the way for autonomous driving, thereby putting pressure on automakers and suppliers to build resilient supply chains. These factors collectively contribute to the growing need for automotive IoT solutions.

Deployment of Mavenir's Remote Packet Gateway

Deutsche Telekom IoT is deploying Mavenir's Remote Packet Gateway, deploying both 4G and 5G non-standalone (NSA) solutions to facilitate localized data breakout. This approach allows traffic to be routed through two data centres located in California and Virginia, supporting IoT deployment applications across the entire continent.

Deutsche Telekom IoT with Advanced Connectivity Services

Mavenir says the Remote Packet Gateway harnesses the power of Mavenir's Converged Packet Core Session Management and User Plane Functionality. Acting as 4G components, these features replicate the control and user planes of the Packet Gateway. By separating the control and user planes, the solution ensures reduced latency for user data, minimized transatlantic data transfers, and facilitates advanced connectivity services within vehicles.

Connectivity Services

These services include internet radios, in-car Wi-Fi, telemetry data, remote map updates, and Short Wave upgrades. Furthermore, Mavenir says its solution empowers Deutsche Telekom IoT to provide seamless international capabilities and connectivity services to multinational companies, overcoming geographical and technological barriers.

Ashok Khuntia, President of Core Networks at Mavenir, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Deutsche Telekom IoT, noting that it will establish a solid foundation for the future of connected vehicles. The applications enabled through this collaboration will enable car manufacturers to leverage advanced connectivity and deliver an enhanced customer experience that meets current needs while envisioning future possibilities.

This deployment marks an important milestone in the development of automotive IoT solutions, showcasing Mavenir's commitment to shaping the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that can run on any cloud.