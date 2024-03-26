Realme 12X 5G Unveiling Set for April 2, Here are the Details

Realme is going to launch a new smartphone soon in the Indian market. The Chinese phone maker seems to be on a roll with launching new phones in India. It started with the Realme 12 Pro series, then came the Realme 12 series, then the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and now the Realme 12X 5G. Realme wants to flood the market with several operations in different price ranges to capture a larger share as more people look to upgrade to 5G phones later this year.









The Realme 12X 5G will be unveiled in India on April 2, 2024. The company will likely launch the device later and that means, its pricing will not be announced on April 2. There are many details about the device which have already been confirmed. Let's go through them.

Realme 12X 5G Confirmed Specifications

Realme 12X 5G is confirmed to come with a 5000mAh battery along with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. The device will be able to charge from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. Realme has also said that the device will feature the fastest 6nm 5G chipset in the segment. Along with that, the company said that the device will boast the brightest 120Hz refresh rate display in its price segment.

Realme 12X 5G will be equipped with an advanced VC cooling technology, that will be a first for the entry-level segment. Since the Realme 11X was launched for Rs 12,999, it will be interesting to see how much the Realme 12X 5G will cost. As for the chipset, it is likely that the device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

The design of Realme 12X 5G will be similar to the design aesthetics of other devices in the Realme 12 series.