Beltelecom Reaches 2.5 Million byfly Broadband Subscriber Milestone



Belarusian national operator Beltelecom announced that it has reached a milestone of fixed broadband subscribers, with its 2.5 millionth Byfly subscriber. Beltelecom provides fixed broadband services under the Byfly brand. The company reportedly honoured the anniversary subscriber on March 21 at its service center and also gifted YASNA 500 Smart, a 500 Mbps broadband service package with a 99 percent discount for one year.

Beltelecom's Milestone Achievement

"We are proud that millions of users choose the Internet from Beltelecom. Since the launch of the Byfly brand in 2006, our company has been striving for leadership, and a year later, we became the largest operator in terms of the number of subscribers in the country. We were able to win the trust of so many customers thanks to the painstaking work of the whole team and, of course, the reliability and high quality of the services provided," Beltelecom said.









Speed and Infrastructure Upgrades

The telco launched internet services at a speed of 10 Mbps in 2016 and more recently, in October, increased the top speed of broadband service to up to 500 Mbps. In February 2024, Beltelecom officially reported that more than 7,000 km of fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL) were built throughout the country in 2023.

With this, the total length of optical lines operated by Beltelecom stood at 200,000 kilometers. The company at that time said the construction of FOCL to small settlements with the number of households from 50 to 100 continued, and 82 percent of such settlements are provided with fiber-optic access.