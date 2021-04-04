TRAI Aiming to Enhance Prepaid and Postpaid Plans for Customers: Report

There are a ton of prepaid and postpaid plans on offer from the telecom service providers (TSPs) in India. Multiple plans from either of the telcos fall in the same or nearby price range and offer similar benefits.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) might soon conduct a survey seeking the answers for a perfect tariff plan. What would be a perfect tariff plan anyway? One that fulfils the need of the users in the desired price range, sure.

According to a PTI report, the regulatory body might rope in an outside agency to conduct the survey. The survey would focus on estimating if the tariff plans offered by the TSPs are suitable to meet the needs of a variety of users.

This will let the TSPs know what their customers actually want from them. TRAI’s aim is to find out if the plans offered by the operators are ‘customer-oriented’.

TRAI Wants to Ensure Fulfilment of Customer’s Needs

There are different people with different requirements from their plans. Some only need data, some only need voice calling, and some need both along with SMS with over-the-top (OTT) benefits.

The idea behind TRAI’s survey would be to ensure that every set and category of customer has got a plan ideal for their needs. The regulator doesn’t want people to be forced towards getting a single kind of plan.

There are a lot of plans in the market that are similar to each other. But those plans at the same price point might not be what everyone needs.

The planning for how the survey would be taken is currently in process. Once finalised, TRAI will select an outside agency for completing the survey and finding results. The regulator is taking this step to ensure that the industry keeps on working smoothly and the customers’ interests are not ignored.

At present, the operators can set the rates of their plans without any interference from the regulator.