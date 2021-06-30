Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Breaks Sales Records Within First Week of Launch

In the past, Xiaomi has been known for its flash sale launches and breaking sales records within the first few days of the launch of its smartphone. In a recent update, India’s leading smartphone and smart TV brand has announced that their latest smartphone offering in the Mi 11 series, namely the Mi 11 Lite, has crossed sales worth INR 200 crores. This milestone in sales comes within the first week of the phone’s launch across offline and online platforms combined.

Mi 11 Lite Received Encouraging Response from Mi Fans and Consumers

Xiaomi has been offering some great budget smartphones with flagship-like features for the past couple of years. The company advertised its Mi 11 Lite smartphone as the slimmest and lightest phone of 2021. Mi 11 Lite is an addition to the Mi 11 series, which includes other smartphones like Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G. Mi 11 Lite is the most budget-friendly option in the series.

Business Lead for Mi Smartphones Dr Vivek Kumar has commented on the milestone by stating that while Mi continues exploring different facets of technology to introduce best in class innovations, their endeavour has always been to prioritise consumers’ feedback and requirements.

He further added that the Mi 11 Lite introduces the perks of a flagship-level experience featured in an ultralight and slim form factor for younger audiences. He said that the 200 crore milestone testifies to the support the company has received from its fans and consumers when they try something new and exciting. Expressing his gratitude, he said that he is overwhelmed by the response and that Mi will continue exploring their potential to continue bringing nothing less than the best for all their Mi fans.

Mi 11 Lite Features AMOLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate

The Mi 11 Lite is designed to offer a premium experience on a budget. It comes with a 6.55 inch 10-bit AMOLED DoT display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. Living by the advertised slimmest and lightest tag, the phone is only 6.8mm thick and 157gms in weight. Under the hood, it packs the Snapdragon 732G chipset with a triple camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP tele macro lens. Other features include IP53 certification for accidental splash resistance and 100 per cent dust ingress protection.