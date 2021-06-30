Mi India, Cult.Fit Partner Up to Promote Health and Fitness

The Covid-19 pandemic has made people realize the importance of health and fitness in our daily lives. During lockdowns, people across the country leveraged online platforms to start their journey towards a healthier lifestyle. A partnership named ‘Active with Cult by Mi’ has been announced between Mi India, which leads the smartphone market in the country, and Cult.Fit, which is a leading platform for health and fitness. Owing to the demand, the partnership will enrich and enhance one’s mental and physical health by focusing on taking small conscious decisions.

Xiaomi’s Wearable Technology to Be Integrated to Cult. Fit’s Workout Culture

Mi has been a leader in terms of fitness bands and smartwatches in the budget segment in India. The company recently launched Mi Watch Resolve with a challenge called #WatchfulLiving, which promoted its users to start their journey towards healthy living. Mi India’s partnership with Cult.Fit is another effort in its journey of making its consumers lives better every day. The ‘Active with Cult by Mi’ partnership will assist people to stay fit by making small changes in their lifestyle. These changes would centre around exercise, food and mindset.

It will also introduce fitness regimes with conscious incremental improvements. In the mental health space, the partnership will focus on functional watchful living, body positivity and home workouts while complying with the social distancing norms. The Fitness series will be released by Cult. Fit under this collaborative effort and will feature Dance and Fitness Expert Simran Nazare along with Naveen Sharma, who is a yoga expert and many more such experts. Live Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions will also be conducted with personalities like Shwetambari Shetty, along with others.

Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Resolve Active Promotes Watchful Living

The recent smartwatch offering by Xiaomi, named Mi Watch Resolve Active, stands for watchful living through the smart tech embedded inside. The smartwatch comes in a 32gm lightweight design with health-related features like SpO2 monitoring, LifeQ health algorithm and advanced inbuilt GPS with Galileo. Mi Watch Resolve Active comes with 117 sports modes with automatic workout detection and a long-lasting battery. The smartwatch also keeps a check on users’ vital stats at all times, which makes it an ideal choice for those seeking an active lifestyle.

Mi India is known to identify the importance of a healthy lifestyle and has been working actively to encourage a healthy way of living and adding value to consumers lives by introducing relevant technology. Mi India also comes up with fitness challenges and forms innovative partnerships in this regard.