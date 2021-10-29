BSNL Had Discontinued Plan 99, Unaware Customers Shocked

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) had issued a notice a few months back that it would be discontinuing the Plan 99 from September 1, 2021. The Plan 99 is a postpaid offering from the company. The state-run telco had said that customers who are using the Plan 99 would be migrated to the Rs 199 postpaid plan. Because of the change, customers who received their postpaid bill in October were shocked to see the revised charges. From Rs 99 + GST, now their bill is much higher than expected.

BSNL Customers on the Plan 99 Had to Pay This Much

BSNL customers who were on the Plan 99 were migrated to the Rs 199 postpaid plan. Because of this, as per a Keralatelecom report, the customers had to pay Rs 299 + GST. If you are wondering where did the extra Rs 100 got added on the Rs 199, it was the one-time additional security deposit that BSNL is charging customers.

The fixed monthly rental of the plan is Rs 199 only. So instead of paying Rs 99 + GST, customers paid Rs 299 + GST which is a huge surprise for the ones who didn’t know about the change. The Rs 199 postpaid plan from BSNL comes with revised benefits which include unlimited voice calling, 25GB of monthly data, and SMS (a charge of Rs 0.80 for local SMS and Rs 1.20 for National SMS).

The company is also offering a data rollover facility of up to 75GB of data. This means that all of the unused data from the previous month can be used in the next month or the month after that and so on. BSNL doesn’t offer any add-on family connections with this postpaid plan to the users. Customers who exhaust the 25GB of monthly data can purchase data packs from the company.

There are two data packs of Rs 150 and Rs 250 offering 40GB and 70GB of data to the users, respectively.