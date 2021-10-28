BSNL Has Brought Back its Most Affordable Broadband Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought back its most affordable FTTH broadband plan for users. The plan that we are talking about is “Fibre Experience 399”. This comes with 30 Mbps of speed but doesn’t offer 3.3TB data like the Rs 449 plan to the users. There is a shorter fair-usage-policy (FUP) data limit with this plan. It has been reintroduced for 90 days only and will be given to the users as a promotional offer.

BSNL Fibre Experience Rs 399 Plan Has Been Reintroduced

BSNL has reintroduced the Fibre Experience plan that costs Rs 399 per month. It also offers 30 Mbps of data like the Rs 449 plan but only comes with 1TB or 1,000GB of data. After using this plan for continuous six months, users will be migrated to the Fibre Basic plan of Rs 449. Since it is a promotional offer that is here for 90 days, it won’t be available to the users in half-yearly or yearly service validity configurations.

Users will also be eligible to receive 24 hours of unlimited voice calling with this plan. After consuming the FUP data offered by the plan, users will get only 2 Mbps of speed.

Note that this plan will only be available to the new users living in the Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, and Kerala circles. It is frankly not much cheaper than the Rs 449 plan, but it works for users who even want to save Rs 50 per month and can survive with 30 Mbps of speed and 1TB data.

Even the Rs 449 plan offers 30 Mbps of internet speed. But it offers a much higher FUP data limit of 3.3TB. Anyway, this plan is available for the customers for 90 days if they want to subscribe to it. BSNL’s broadband services are almost present across India, which is a good thing if you want this plan. But since it is available for customers of select regions, this doesn’t make a lot of difference, does it?