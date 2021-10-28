Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Available at Lesser Cost For Limited Period

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone was launched in India last month. The device was launched at a price point of Rs 29,999 in the country. Now, as we are nearing the festival of Diwali in India, the company has slashed the cost of the Galaxy M52 5G. Notably, this price cut was announced for the offline market and it will not be reflected on the online stores.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Discount

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched in two storage configurations. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space was priced at Rs 29,999 and the high-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space was priced at Rs 31,999. Taking the discount into consideration, the smartphone will retail for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 for the two variants respectively.

This is a limited period offer that will be applicable between October 28 and October 31. As mentioned above, the discount is not applicable on the 6GB variant of the Galaxy M52 5G that can be purchased for Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. Given that it is available at a discount, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can consider buying the Galaxy M52 5G at a discount.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specs

To detail on its specs, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G makes use of a 6.7-inch display with a FHD+ resolution. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC teamed up with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Running Android 11 topped with OneUI 3.0, the smartphone gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

For imaging, the Galaxy M52 5G comes with a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultrawide angle lens, and a 5MP tertiary macro lens. There is a 32MP selfie camera sensor at the front. The other aspects of the Samsung smartphone in question include Samsung Knox, Dolby Atmos, 4GB of virtual RAM and Game Booster.