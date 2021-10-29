Apple Saw Business Growing by Two Times in India

Apple recently held its earnings call for the September 2021 quarter. The Cupertino tech giant has reportedly doubled its business in India. Even the revenues are up by 29% YoY basis. Apple CEO Tim Cook, in the earnings call, said that the company had doubled its business in developing nations such as India and Indonesia.

The September quarter was really good for the company in India as the demand for iPhones soared. The iPhone 12 series was available at discounts during the quarter, and Apple was also offering free AirPods with an iPhone 12. This resulted in record sales for the company.

iPhone Sales Up by 47% YoY

While the iPhone sales have gone up by 47% YoY, Apple has still missed the mark that was expected with the iPhone revenues. Apple was expected to earn around $41.51 billion from the iPhone sales alone. However, the actual iPhone sales were only $38.87 billion.

The company believes that the iPad revenues in the December quarter will decline YoY because of the supply constraints. Apple has been unable to ship the number of iPhone 13 series devices and the iPads in quantity it wanted to because of the supply issues. The company’s production levels aren’t what they should have been.

This is also one of the reasons why the iPhone revenues are down from what was expected of Apple. However, the Cupertino tech giant won’t be worried at all about the missed iPhone revenues. This is because Apple can recover all of that in the December quarter during the festive season of Christmas.

Further, Apple doesn’t have to worry about chip shortages like the other companies because it uses its own silicon SoC and doesn’t depend on companies such as Qualcomm or MediaTek for chipsets. The Mac sales for the company have also gone up 1.6% YoY to $9.18 billion, which is a good sign for Apple.